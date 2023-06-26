Suspect in deadly Colorado Springs gay club shooting expected to plead guilty Monday

The suspect in the mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 at a Colorado gay nightclub is expected to plead guilty Monday to charges that would ensure a life sentence.

The expected plea by Anderson Lee Aldrich would end the court case just seven months after the shooting in Colorado Springs — sparing victims’ families and survivors a potentially painful trial that would force them revisit details of the attack.

The family members and survivors are expected to speak at Monday’s hearing about how their lives were forever altered by the assault that took place Nov. 19, just before midnight, when an attacker walked into Club Q — a longtime LGBTQ+ sanctuary in mostly conservative Colorado Springs — and indiscriminately fired an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle.

Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses “they” and “them” pronouns, had been arrested more than a year before the club attack after allegedly threatening their grandparents and vowing to become “the next mass killer.” But charges in that case were ultimately dropped.

Monday’s hearing follows a series of jailhouse phone calls from Aldrich to the Associated Press in which they expressed remorse and an intention to face the consequences at Monday’s court hearing. Several survivors told the AP about a planned plea agreement after being approached about Aldrich’s comments. They said prosecutors had notified them that Aldrich would plead guilty to charges that would ensure a sentence of life behind bars.

Federal and state authorities and defense attorneys have declined to comment on a possible plea agreement for Aldrich but Colorado law requires victims to be notified of such developments.

Aldrich faces more than 300 state counts, including murder and hate crimes. The U.S. Justice Department is considering pursuing federal hate crime charges, according to a senior law enforcement official familiar with the matter who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing case.

Aldrich hinted at plans to carry out violent attacks at least a year before the Club Q assault. In June 2021, Aldrich’s grandparents told authorities that they were warned not to stand in the way of a plan to stockpile guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb to become “the next mass killer.” Aldrich was then arrested after a standoff with SWAT officers that was livestreamed on Facebook and the evacuation of 10 nearby homes. Aldrich eventually surrendered.

However, the charges against Aldrich were thrown out in July 2022 after Aldrich’s mother and grandparents, the victims in the case, refused to cooperate with prosecutors, eluding efforts to serve them with subpoenas to testify, according to court documents unsealed after the shooting. Other relatives told a judge that they feared Aldrich would hurt their grandparents if released, painting a picture of an isolated, violent person who did not have a job and was given $30,000 that was spent largely on the purchase of 3D printers to make guns, the records showed.

Aldrich was released from jail then, and authorities kept two guns — a ghost gun pistol and an MM15 rifle — seized in the arrest. But there was nothing to stop Aldrich from legally purchasing more firearms, raising questions immediately after the shooting about whether authorities should have sought a red-flag order to prevent such purchases.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it would not have been able to seek a court order stopping Aldrich from buying or possessing guns because the 2021 arrest record was sealed after the charges were dropped. There was no new evidence that they could use to prove that Aldrich posed a threat “in the near future,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators later revealed that the two guns Aldrich allegedly used during the Club Q attack — the rifle and a handgun — appeared to be ghost guns, or firearms without serial numbers that are homemade and do not require an owner to pass a background check.

Aldrich told the AP in one of the interviews from jail that they were on a “very large plethora of drugs” and abusing steroids at the time of the attack. But they did not answer directly regarding the hate crimes charges. When asked whether the attack was motivated by hate, Aldrich said only that the idea was “completely off base.” Aldrich’s attorneys, who have not disputed Aldrich’s role in the shooting, have also pushed back on hate being the reason.

Some survivors who listened to the recorded phone calls with the AP saw Aldrich’s comments as an attempt to avoid the death penalty, which still exists in the federal system. Colorado abolished it in 2020, and life without prison is now the mandated sentence for first-degree murder in the state. They objected to Aldrich’s unwillingness to discuss a motive and Aldrich’s use of passive, general language like “I just can’t believe what happened” and “I wish I could turn back time.”