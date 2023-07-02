2 killed, 28 injured in shooting at Baltimore block party, police say

Richard Worley, acting commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, speaks at a news conference early Sunday at the scene of the shooting.

Two people were killed and 28 were wounded in a shooting in Baltimore early Sunday, police said.

Richard Worley, acting commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, confirmed there were 30 victims, including three in critical condition.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore, Worley said.

All of the victims were adults. Nine victims were transported by ambulance and 20 victims walked into area hospitals with injuries, Worley said.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, police said.

“I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly: We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene. “Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”

No arrests have been made. Scott asked anyone with information to contact police.

“Treat this as if it were your family,” Scott said. “How you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at. We want you to treat it that way because that’s how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans.”

