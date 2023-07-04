Palestinian attacker wounds 4 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with West Bank operation

Residents of the Jenin refugee camp flee their homes Tuesday as the Israel presses ahead with a major military operation in the area.

A Palestinian man careened his car into pedestrians in Tel Aviv on Tuesday in an attack praised by the militant group Hamas as a response to Israel’s ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli paramedics said at least four people were hurt when a car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in the seaside city. Police spokesman Eli Levi told Kan public radio that the incident was a deliberate attack and that a civilian shot and killed the driver at the scene.

Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip, praised the attack as “heroic and revenge for the military operation in Jenin.”

Israeli media identified the attacker as Hasin Halila, 23, a Palestinian man from a village near the West Bank city of Hebron.

The attack came as Israeli troops pressed ahead with their hunt for Palestinian militants and weapons in the Jenin refugee camp, after military bulldozers tore through alleys and thousands of residents fled to safety. The two-day Palestinian death toll rose to 10.

The large-scale raid of the camp, which began Monday, is one of the most intense military operations in the West Bank in nearly two decades. It bore hallmarks of Israeli tactics during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s and came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces growing pressure from his ultranationalist political allies for a tough response to recent attacks on Israeli settlers, including a shooting last month that killed four people.

Rubble littered the streets of Jenin early Tuesday, and there were reports of damage to shops. Columns of black smoke periodically punctuated the skyline over the refugee camp in the northern West Bank city, long a Palestinian militant stronghold.

Jenin Mayor Nidal Obeidi said that around 4,000 Palestinians had fled the camp, finding accommodation in the homes of relatives and in shelters. Residents said there was no water or electricity in the camp.

Across the West Bank, Palestinians observed a general strike to protest the Israeli raid.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported two more deaths overnight, raising the death toll to 10. The Israeli military claimed that all were militants, but did not provide details.

During Tuesday’s operations, the military said it had seized weapons and demolished tunnels beneath a mosque in the refugee camp.

A spokesman for the Israeli military, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Monday that Israel had launched the operation because some 50 attacks over the last year had been launched from Jenin.

The Jenin camp and the adjacent city of the same name have been a flashpoint since Israeli-Palestinian violence began escalating in the spring of 2022. It was also a hotbed of Palestinian military activity in the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s.

Israeli media reported that the army had arrested at least 120 suspected Palestinian militants since Monday.

The Palestinian self-rule government in the West Bank and three Arab countries that have diplomatic ties with Israel — Jordan, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates — condemned Israel’s incursion, as did the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

More than 140 Palestinians have been killed this year in the West Bank, victims of a more-than-yearlong spike in violence that has seen some of the worst bloodshed in the area in nearly two decades. Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis have killed at least 26 people.