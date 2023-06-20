Palestinian gunman opens fire at West Bank gas station, killing at least 4 people

Smoke rises from fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday.

A Palestinian attacker opened fire at a gas station near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, killing at least four people, Israeli medics said, and wounding several others in the territory’s latest spasm of violence.

Israeli security forces said they shot the gunman and were still searching for other attackers near the Jewish settlement of Eli north of the Palestinian city of Ramallah. Palestinian media reported that the attacker’s driver had fled the scene.

The condition of the attacker was not immediately clear. Photos circulated of a man lying bloodied and face-down in the street beside an automatic rifle.

The Israeli rescue service said it had evacuated two seriously wounded men, ages 20 and 38, to hospitals for treatment. It said four more people were wounded, and three of them were unconscious. The identities of the victims were not immediately clear.

Tuesday’s shooting followed a deadly Israeli military raid into the northern West Bank refugee camp of Jenin on Monday that triggered the fiercest fighting in years. In a rare move, the Israeli military deployed helicopter gunships as its forces cleared the area to evacuate wounded soldiers who had been stranded in disabled military vehicles after Palestinian militants targeted them with powerful roadside bombs.

Late Monday night, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man who they alleged threw a firebomb at troops along a West Bank highway in the Palestinian town of Husan, west of Bethlehem. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man killed as 21-year-old Zakaria Zaoul.

Israel and the Palestinians have been gripped by months of violence, focused mainly in the West Bank, where at least 126 Palestinians have been killed this year. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed at least 20 people this year.

Also on Tuesday, 48-year-old Amjad Abu Jaas succumbed to wounds sustained in Monday’s gunbattle in Jenin, Palestinian health officials said. His death brought to six the number of Palestinians killed during the raid, with more than 90 wounded, a dozen critically. Eight Israeli soldiers were also wounded.

Israel has been staging near-nightly raids in the West Bank in response to an eruption of Palestinian violence early last year. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have surged during that time. Israel says most of the Palestinian dead were militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.