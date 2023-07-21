Advertisement
World & Nation

Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring unravels over DEI work

The Texas A&M logo on Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M University’s president has resigned after a Black journalist’s celebrated hiring at one of the nation’s largest campuses unraveled following pushback over her diversity and inclusion work.
(Dave Einsel / Associated Press)
By JIM VERTUNO
Associated Press
Share
AUSTIN, Texas — 

Texas A&M University announced Friday that its president has resigned after a Black journalist’s celebrated hiring at one of the nation’s largest campuses unraveled following pushback over her diversity and inclusion work.

President Katherine Banks said in a resignation letter that she would retire immediately, because “negative press has become a distraction” at the nearly 70,000-student campus in College Station.

Her exit comes as Republican lawmakers across the U.S. are targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs on college campus. That includes Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that dismantles program offices at public colleges.

Advertisement

The A&M System said in a statement that Banks told faculty leaders this week that she took responsibility for the “flawed hiring process” of Kathleen McElroy, a former New York Times editor who had been selected to revive the school’s journalism department. The statement said “a wave of national publicity” suggested McElroy “was a victim of ‘anti-woke’ hysteria and outside interference in the faculty hiring process.”

Banks has told the Texas Tribune this month that pushback had surfaced over her hiring at A&M because of her work on race and diversity in newsrooms.

Left: Beverly Hills, CA - March 01: Adjoa Michelle Saahene used to co-run a group called from Privilege to Progress which would give talks and trainings on diversity to major corporations and now is working to launch an African luxury goods import business and poses for a portrait at an apartment on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Dania Maxwell) Right: LEWES, DE - MARCH 28: Melissa DePino, an anti-racist activist and writer works on a video archive project with her partner Billy Colbert, poses for a portrait at an AirBnb on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Lewes, DE. DePino went viral in 2018 after she posted a video of an incident in Philadelphia where two Black men where denied bathroom access at a Starbucks - it launched her into social media fame, and she used it to start a social media campaign on educating white people on racism. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

A Black woman and a white woman went viral fighting racism. Then they stopped speaking to each other

A Black woman and a white woman who made a ‘Starbucks racism’ video that went viral joined to combat racism and teach DEI workshops. Now they don’t speak to each other.

McElroy’s 20-year career at the New York Times included research into the relationship between news media and race, notably in newsroom practices, Pulitzers, obituaries and sports.

McElroy did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday, but she told the Tribune that she felt “damaged by this entire process” and that she believed she was “being judged by race, maybe gender. And I don’t think other folks would face the same bars or challenges.”

The Rudder Assn., which describes itself as a collection of Texas A&M students, former students, faculty and staff who are “dedicated Aggies committed to preserving and perpetuating the core values and unique spirit of Texas A&M,” has acknowledged complaining about McElroy’s hiring to the school administrators.

Advertisement

Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)

California

Stanford president stepping down amid scrutiny over his research

After a review of allegations found flaws in his scientific articles, Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said he will resign.

“TRA believes that a department head should embrace the egalitarian and merit-based traditions that characterize Texas A&M’s values, rather than the divisive ideology of identity politics,” the group wrote last week.

McEloy’s original job offer to revive Texas A&M’s journalism program, which was celebrated on campus with a “signing party,” was later changed from a tenure-track position, to a five-year role, then to a one-year job from which she could be fired at any time.

McElroy, a 1981 Texas A&M graduate, declined the changes and the job offer, deciding instead to stay on as a professor at the University of Texas.

At a meeting with university faculty Wednesday, Banks said she was not involved in the contract offer changes. The faculty then voted to set up a panel to investigate the matter.

Theo Baker, a student journalist at Stanford, received a George Polk Award at a ceremony in April.

Science & Medicine

Q&A: How this Stanford freshman brought down the president of the university

Meet Theo Baker, the freshman reporter whose stories about suspect research kicked off a chain of events that led the president of Stanford to resign.

On Monday, José Luis Bermúdez, interim dean of the Texas A&M College of Arts and Sciences, also announced he would leave his position and return to his job on the faculty. McElroy said Bemúdez had warned her about mounting “hysteria” about diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas A&M and advised her to stay on at Texas.

Banks is the second major university president to resign this week amid turmoil. Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said Wednesday he would resign Aug. 31, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found “serious flaws” in five scientific papers on subjects such as brain development in which he was the principal author.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement