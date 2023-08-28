Advertisement
Guatemala arrests former U.N. anti-corruption commission representative

Associated Press
GUATEMALA CITY — 

Guatemalan prosecutors on Monday arrested the former representative of a United Nations-backed anti-corruption commission that was expelled from the country several years ago.

The arrest of Claudia González is the latest chapter in the government’s systematic pursuit of those who worked with the U.N. anti-corruption mission, best known by its Spanish initials CICIG.

Interviewed outside the courthouse after her arrest, González said the charges were strange. She said she was charged with abuse of authority by a public servant, when in fact she was not a government employee when she served as legal representative of the CICIG.

González has most recently been acting as defense attorney for some of the dozens of former anti-corruption prosecutors and officials facing legal action from the current administration.

President Alejandro Giammattei’s administration has been accused by civil society organizations and foreign governments of systemically pursuing those who worked with the U.N. mission.

Anti-riot police stand guard at the La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. The Guatemalan government banned the entry of Yilen Osorio, an official of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) and keeps it in the facilities of the La Aurora International Airport, despite the fact that the Constitutional Court ordered that they be granted visas and access to the members of the organism. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Guatemala is expelling entire anti-corruption team investigating its president

The Guatemalan government said Monday that it is expelling a United Nations-backed anti-corruption commission that has investigated the president and other lawmakers — a decision that edges the Central American nation toward a constitutional crisis.

Jan. 7, 2019

Some 30 judges, magistrates and prosecutors involved in the investigation or processing of those corruption cases have been forced to flee the country after facing legal action.

Perhaps the CICIG’s greatest achievement was the investigation and prosecution of President Otto Pérez Molina, who was forced to resign along with his Cabinet in 2015.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Vice President Kamala Harris holds a virtual bilateral meeting with His Excellency Alejandro Giammattei, President of the Republic of Guatemala in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

He’s one of Guatemala’s last independent judges. Will he be forced to flee too?

Recent attacks on Judge Miguel Ángel Gálvez are part of a broader campaign on Guatemala’s courts that have forced nearly two dozen judges and prosecutors into exile.

June 17, 2022
Over 12 years, the CICIG supported Guatemala’s Special Prosecutors Office Against Impunity in dismantling dozens of criminal networks while at the same time building its capacity to handle complex corruption cases.

Then-President Jimmy Morales ended the CICIG mission in 2019 while he was under investigation.

The U.S. government has sharply criticized the weakening of anti-corruption efforts in Guatemala and last year cancelled the U.S. visa of current Guatemalan Atty. Gen. Consuelo Porras, who had been pursuing former prosecutors who conducted corruption investigations.

Supporters of presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo celebrate after preliminary results showed him the victor in a presidential run-off election in Guatemala City, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Arevalo appeared to be the "virtual winner" of the election to be Guatemala's next president. The official results will still have to be certified. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Guatemala’s pick of independent anti-corruption progressive as president may face challenge

Guatemalans overwhelmingly picked an anti-corruption progressive as the country’s next president, rejecting the country’s elite, but he could face challenges.

Aug. 21, 2023

