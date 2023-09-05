United Airlines grounds departing flights nationwide due to technology issue

In this file photo, a United Airlines airplane takes off over a plane on the runway at San Francisco International Airport.

United Airlines grounded flights across the country Tuesday because of a “systemwide technology issue,” the airline said in a statement.

“We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports,” the statement said. “Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We’re currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available.”

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said United asked the agency to pause the airline’s departures nationwide. According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center, the company reported an “equipment outage.”

This is a developing story.