The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says

A man looks out over a burned town.
A man on Aug. 19 views the aftermath of the wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii. Nearly a month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century killed scores of people, authorities on Maui are working their way through a list of the missing.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press
HONOLULU — 

The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina on the island of Maui a month ago has dropped to 66, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, while the number of confirmed deaths remained at 115.

The tally of the missing is now significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities said 385 remained unaccounted for.

The deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through Lahaina on Aug. 8, destroying more than 2,000 structures, doing an estimated $5.5 billion in damage and causing dozens of people to flee to the ocean to escape the flames.

So far, Maui police have released the names of 55 of the dead. Of these, 22 were in their 70s, with another 13 in their 60s. There was one listed victim under the age of 10.

The governor also said that in the coming weeks, authorities will begin to schedule supervised visits for residents to return to and view their properties.

