The Marine Corps pilot ejected safely over South Carolina. But where’s his fighter jet?

F-35 Lightning II fighter jet
An F-35 Lightning II fighter jet performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show in June 2017.
(Michel Euler / Associated Press)
Associated Press
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — 

A Marine Corps pilot safely ejected from a fighter jet over South Carolina on Sunday afternoon, but now the search is on for his missing aircraft, with the focus on two lakes near North Charleston, military officials said.

The pilot ejected and parachuted safely into a North Charleston neighborhood about 2 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition, said Marine Maj. Melanie Salinas. The pilot’s name has not been released.

Based on the missing plane’s trajectory, the search for the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet was focused on Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, said Senior Master Sgt. Heather Stanton at Joint Base Charleston. Both lakes are north of North Charleston.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter joined the search for the F-35 after bad weather in the area cleared up, Stanton said. Military officials appealed in online posts Sunday for any help from the public in locating the aircraft.

Officials are still investigating why the pilot ejected, authorities said.

The pilot of a second F-35 returned safely to Joint Base Charleston, Salinas said.

The planes and pilots belong to the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, which is based in Beaufort, not far from South Carolina’s Atlantic coast.

