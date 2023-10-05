Cornel West is running for president as an independent, leaving the Green Party

Harvard professor Cornel West, seen campaigning for Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential election, is making his own run for the White House as a political independent.

Progressive activist Cornel West said Thursday that he is no longer running for president under the Green Party banner. Instead, the high-profile Black thought leader will run as an independent.

“I’m running as an Independent candidate for President of the United States to end the iron grip of the ruling class and ensure true democracy!” West wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“People are hungry for change,” he added. “They want good policies over partisan politics. We need to break the grip of the duopoly and give power to the people.”

California Some Jewish activists don’t want Cornel West at UCLA conference Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel was a Jewish theologian and civil rights activist close to the Rev.

Advertisement

West faces long odds in his quest to become the first candidate not affiliated with a major political party to win the presidency. But Democrats are quietly concerned that he could make a significant impact in the 2024 contest by winning even a small portion of the vote in key states that would otherwise go to President Biden.

Some Democrats are still upset about Green Party nominee Jill Stein’s presidential bid in 2016, when she won nearly 1.5 million votes. Republican Donald Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton, but won the electoral college vote with the slimmest of margins in key states.

West may not be the only independent or third-party candidate positioned to influence the 2024 presidential contest. Current Democratic presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is widely expected to launch an independent or third-party bid next week. And the centrist group No Labels is actively securing ballot access for a yet-to-be-named candidate.

Politics Cornel West one of 19 arrested at Supreme Court Liberal professor Cornel West was one of 19 people arrested on the steps of the U.S.

It remains to be seen whether West can gather the tens of thousands of signatures required to qualify for the ballot in crucial states. Without the infrastructure of a formal party, such signature gathering will fall largely to grassroots volunteers.

“As Dr. West’s campaign for president grows, he believes the best way to challenge the entrenched system is by focusing 100% on the people, not on the intricacies of internal party dynamics,” West’s campaign said in a written statement. “Our Constitution provides for Independent candidates to gain ballot access in all states, and Dr. West has begun seeking ballot access as an Independent, unaffiliated with any political party.”

Advertisement

In the statement, West’s campaign also said he continued to share the Green Party’s “values and commitment to justice.”

“It is long past time to stop ping-ponging between Republicans and Democrats while millions of our friends and neighbors lack housing, health care, decent jobs, clean air, clean water, nutritious food, and a healthy environment,” his campaign said.