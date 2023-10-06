Imprisoned Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to Narges Mohammadi, an imprisoned Iranian human rights activist who has campaigned in support of women and against the death penalty.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the panel wanted to “honor her courageous fight for human rights, freedom and democracy in Iran.” She noted that the theocratic regime in Tehran has arrested Mohammadi more than a dozen times, convicted her five times and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.

“Her brave struggle has come with tremendous personal cost,” Reiss-Andersen said. “Ms. Mohammadi is still in prison as I speak.”

Authorities arrested Mohammadi in November after she attended a memorial for a victim of violent 2019 anti-government protests in Iran. Mohammadi has remained defiant despite being behind bars.

“The more of us they lock up, the stronger we become,” she once wrote from prison in an opinion piece for the New York Times.

There was no immediate reaction from Iranian state television and other state-controlled media. Some semi-official news agencies acknowledged Mohammadi’s win in online messages, citing foreign press reports.

She is the 19th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize and the second Iranian woman after human rights activist Shirin Ebadi, who won the award in 2003.

Before being jailed, Mohammadi was vice president of the banned Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran. She has been close to Ebadi, who founded the center.

In 2018, Mohammadi, an engineer, was awarded the 2018 Andrei Sakharov Prize.

Mohammadi was chosen for the Nobel from a pool of 351 nominations — 259 for individuals and 92 for organizations. People who can make nominations include former Nobel Peace Prize winners, members of the prize committee, heads of state, members of parliaments, and professors of political science, history and international law.

Last year’s prize was won by human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, in what was seen as a strong rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart and ally after the invasion of Ukraine.

The prize can be awarded to individuals or organizations, such as the World Food Program, which won in 2020. Other previous winners include Nelson Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev, Aung San Suu Kyi and the United Nations.

Unlike the other Nobel prizes, which are selected and announced in Stockholm, founder Alfred Nobel decreed that the peace prize be decided and awarded in Oslo by the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee. The independent panel is appointed by the Norwegian parliament.

The peace prize is the fifth of this year’s Nobel awards to be announced. On Thursday, the Nobel Committee awarded Norwegian writer Jon Fosse the prize for literature. On Wednesday, the chemistry prize went to U.S.-based scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov for their work on nanoparticles known as quantum dots.

The physics prize went Tuesday to scientists Anne L’Huillier, Pierre Agostini and Ferenc Krausz. Two Americans, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, won the Nobel Prize in medicine Monday.

The final Nobel will be awarded Monday with the announcement of the winner of the economics prize, formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

The prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). The prize money was raised by 1 million kronor this year because of the plunging value of the Swedish currency.