Employee at Israeli Embassy in Beijing attacked and hospitalized

People visit the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, on September 26, 2019. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP)NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

An employee of the Israeli Embassy in Beijing was attacked Friday and later hospitalized, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said. China did not immediately acknowledge the assault.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the attack, though it comes after Israel criticized China for its statement following Hamas’ unprecedented incursion into southern Israel on Saturday that sparked the ongoing war between the militant group Hamas and Israel.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement to journalists, saying the attack did not happen on the embassy’s grounds. The identity of the employee was not made public, and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred as calls in Muslim nations grew for mass protests after Friday prayers over Israel’s intense bombing campaign in Gaza, which Hamas rules.

“The employee was transferred to hospital and he is in a stable condition,” the statement said, without giving additional details. It added that Israeli officials were still trying to assess the “background” of what happened in the assault.

Just before making the announcement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that Ambassador Rafi Harpaz had spoken Thursday with the Chinese envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, to express his country’s “deep disappointment” over China’s comments following the Hamas incursion.

There was “no clear and unequivocal condemnation of the terrible massacre committed by the terrorist organization Hamas against innocent civilians and the abduction of dozens of them to Gaza,” the statement said. “The Chinese announcements do not contain any element of Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens, a fundamental right of any sovereign country that was attacked in an unprecedented manner and with cruelty that has no place in human society.”

An earlier Chinese statement about the meeting described Beijing as being “deeply concerned over the escalation of tensions and violence between Israel and Palestine and saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict.”

“China condemns actions that harm innocent civilians, and calls for an early cease-fire and the end of violence, and resuming talks for peace on the basis of the two-state solution to boost the two peoples’ confidence in achieving peace,” the statement read.

In Beijing, about half a dozen plainclothes police were stationed outside the Israeli Embassy in addition to the normal contingent of uniformed officers. A call to the embassy went unanswered Friday. A little over a mile away at the Palestinian Authority’s diplomatic mission in Beijing, plainclothes officers were also on hand. One was tightening wires on a fence.

While the U.S. remains Israel’s top ally, China in recent months had tried to reach out to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox government as tensions rose with Washington over Netanyahu’s planned overhaul of the country’s judiciary, which sparked months of protests.

Since the attack, however, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III have traveled to Israel, while President Biden also has spoken out about the Hamas attack. The U.S. also has sent additional arms to Israel, deployed one aircraft carrier group and plans to send another to discourage a regional escalation as Israel prepares for a possible ground war in Gaza.