In Maine, empty streets and closed shops as search for mass shooter drags on

Police temporarily detained people in Durham, Maine, on Friday as a manhunt continues in the aftermath of mass shootings in nearby Lewiston.

Empty parking space after empty parking space lined the usually busy Main Street. Most shops and businesses were dark, with notes in their windows about unplanned closures.

In a country where so much of the aftermath to a mass shooting has become almost routine — makeshift memorials at the scene, candlelight vigils — the eerie quiet in Lewiston, Maine, on Friday morning was far from normal.

The suspected gunman still hasn’t been found after opening fire at two Lewiston establishments late Wednesday, killing 18 and wounding at least 13 others in Maine’s deadliest mass shooting, leaving tens of thousands still under shelter-in-place orders as swarms of law enforcement officers scour the region.

Trees with leaves turning orange, yellow and red line Main Street, not far from where a “Lewiston Strong” banner had been draped over a vacant storefront.

A couple walks by a banner put up in Lewiston, Maine, in response to this week’s deadly mass shootings. (Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press)

On the front of Community Dental, employees had plastered handmade signs written in Sharpie for anyone that might come by.

“No emergency walk-ins Thursday or Friday,” the sign read. “We understand that many of you drive far or take the day off from work. Thanks for your understanding.”

Nancy Pettegrow pushed her 6-year-old dog, Teddy, in a stroller Friday morning — the only ones in sight along the city sidewalks. She’d been sheltering in her apartment, where she lives alone, anxious and scared to take Teddy out for anything except a quick bathroom break since Wednesday night’s bloodshed.

But on Friday morning, Pettegrow said she needed some fresh air, so her stepdaughter came from the neighboring Poland area to bring her groceries and accompany her on a walk.

“I just can’t believe it,” said Pettegrow, 73, breaking down. All her loved ones are accounted for, she said, but the mass shooting has shattered her sense of security in Maine’s second-largest city, where everyone feels like neighbors and friends.

“I don’t feel safe anymore,” she said.

Adding to her worries, Pettegrow said she can’t get her medication to help with her seizures because the pharmacy has been closed. So to keep her mind busy, she sings — mostly old country tunes from Patsy Cline and Tanya Tucker — and prays — for those who lost loved ones and for the nightmare to come to an end.

“I ask for strength to get through this,” she said.

The streets of Auburn, Maine, looking toward neighboring Lewiston, were quiet Friday as shelter-in-place orders remained in effect following this week’s mass shootings. (Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press)

Asking for the community’s patience as the search for the suspect stretched past 36 hours, law enforcement officials said Friday morning they were expanding their manhunt for 40-year-old Robert Card, who is believed to have begun his shooting rampage at a bowling alley before moving on to a restaurant — and then escaping with little trace.

Authorities will use sonar and send divers into the Androscoggin River in Lisbon, near where officials found Card’s white Subaru abandoned at the Pejepscot Boat Launch, about eight miles southeast of Lewiston, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Friday morning.

Water teams will look for evidence and potentially bodies, Sauschuck said, adding that the massive multi-agency effort will have teams searching in the woods and following up on more than 500 tips from the public.

“We’re going to be all over the place,” Sauschuck said at a news conference early Friday. “We want to make sure we bring this individual to custody, but we’ve got to do it right. ... We’re going to work as hard as we can, as fast as we can.”

Late Thursday, authorities spent several hours serving search warrants at a residence associated with Card in Bowdoin, nearly 15 miles east of Lewiston. Officers surrounding the property said, “You are under arrest,” over a megaphone, but Card did not appear to be there.

“Every minute that this goes on, we’re more and more concerned,” Sauschuck said. “That’s why we’re working 24/7 to bring this individual to justice and to try to bring some closure and overall safety to our communities.”

Seven victims were killed at Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley in Lewiston, and eight at Schemengees Bar & Grille, about four miles away. Three later died in the hospital, according to Col. William G. Ross of the Maine State Police.

Officials said they have identified eight of the victims and notified family, but none has been named publicly. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Card on suspicion of eight counts of murder, based on the number of identified victims.

Family members of some of those slain in the two shootings have shared their loved ones’ stories: Joseph Walker, 57, was among those killed in the Just-In-Time bowling alley, his father told The Times. He remembered his son as someone who always looked out for others and supported many charities and fundraisers.

Rob Young told The Times that his brother Bill Young, 44, and Bill’s 14-year-old son, Aaron, were also killed at the bowling alley, where they’d been for a league competition. He said Aaron was a talented young bowler, and Bill Young had been a dedicated, loving father.

Three injured victims remained in critical condition as of Thursday night, said Steven Littleson, president and chief executive of Central Maine Healthcare.

Within an hour Wednesday night, the hospital had six operating rooms providing emergency care for wounded victims, he said. Neighboring hospitals transferred blood shipments and healthcare workers came back to work to help triage.

“Often people underestimate our capabilities here to care for people locally,” Littleson said. “I think last night we proved that by working together, we can do just that under the most trying circumstances.”

Heart-shaped cut-outs with messages of support adorn trees in downtown Lewiston, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press)

Card is a 21-year member of the Army Reserve, according to U.S. Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee. As a sergeant first class, Card served as a petroleum supply specialist and received several Army achievement medals, Dubee said.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that Card was a “trained firearms instructor” who recently reported problems with his mental health — “hearing voices” and threatening “to shoot up the National Guard base in Saco,” Maine. He was committed to a mental health facility for two weeks over the summer and released, according to law enforcement sources.

The sources said Wednesday’s shooting shows signs of a planned attack and escape, adding that Card would have advanced backwoods survival skills that could complicate the manhunt. Highly specialized federal teams have been deployed to help find him, sources said.

As the search continued Friday, Lewiston and the towns of Bowdoin, Auburn and Lisbon were under shelter-in-place orders “until further notice.”

In Auburn, just across the Androscoggin River from Lewiston, cars pulled in and out of the parking lot at HeathCo’s, a pizza place with a small market.

Lisa Pesce, an employee who typically walks to work, said the store was closed Thursday but the owners decided to open Friday. But the thought of walking just the few minutes down the road Friday morning unnerved her, she said, so her husband offered to tag along.

“I said that’s foolish — if something happens to me and you, then the kids will have nobody,” said Pesce, 49.

She ended up walking alone.

“I just want him to be caught,” she said of the gunman. “I want him found, so everybody could rest.”

Over at Bates College, Lewiston’s most prestigious university, the ongoing manhunt turned the campus desolate. Classes were canceled for the second day in a row.

Thomas Graham, 22, a senior biochemistry major who lives on campus, left his dorm to get some batteries Friday morning. He said campus security and safety are taking steps to keep students safe, including escorting them to the food halls at designated meal times for each dormitory. Still, he said, “it’s hard to know when this is all going to be over.”

Petri reported from Lewiston, and Toohey and Childs reported from Los Angeles. Times staff writers Richard Winton, Faith E. Pinho, Brittny Mejia and Terry Castleman in Los Angeles contributed to this report.