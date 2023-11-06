Aid trickles into villages struck by deadly earthquake in Nepal

A woman looks at her earthquake-damaged house in northwestern Nepal on Monday.

Aid trickled into villages flattened by a strong earthquake over the weekend in Nepal’s northwest mountains as villagers searched through the rubble of their collapsed homes Monday to salvage what was left of their belongings.

The magnitude 5.6 temblor struck just minutes before midnight Friday night, killing 157 people, injuring scores of others and leaving thousands homeless. The U.S. Geological Survey said that the quake occurred at a depth of 11 miles. Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center confirmed that the epicenter was in Jajarkot, about 250 miles northeast of the capital, Kathmandu.

Authorities on Monday pressed on with efforts to bring food, tents, medicine and other supplies to the remote villages, many reachable only by foot. Roads were also blocked by landslides triggered by the quake. Soldiers could be seen trying to clear clogged roads.

Search-and-rescue teams said that the first part of their mission — to rescue survivors, get the injured to treatment and search for bodies — was over.

“Now we are working on the second phase of our work to distribute relief material, get aid to the villagers, and at the same time we are collecting details about the damages,” said government official Harish Chandra Sharma.

The National Emergency Operation Center in Kathmandu said that along with the 157 killed, at least 256 people were injured and 3,891 homes were damaged.

In Chepare, villagers combed through piles of rocks and logs that used to be their homes, looking for anything they could salvage.

“Most of what belonged to us is under the rubble. All our beds, clothes, whatever jewelry and money we had — it’s all under there,” said Nirmala Sharma, pointing to her wrecked home.

She said they got a tent and some food Sunday night. Authorities distributed rice, oil, instant noodles and salt to last the villagers for a few days.

Tarpaulin and plastic sheets made for temporary shelters for a lucky few while thousands of others spent a third night in the cold.

Mina Bika said her family was sleeping Friday night when the ceiling fell and buried them. A relative rescued them. Her husband was badly injured and taken to the hospital in the town of Surkhet, while she and the couple’s two sons were only lightly hurt.

“It felt like the world had collapsed, and I was not sure if anyone had even survived and would be able to help,” she said.

Most of the homes in the villages in the districts of Jajarkot and Rukum — where houses are traditionally built by stacking rocks and logs — either collapsed or were severely damaged. Even the few buildings made of concrete were also damaged.

After a Cabinet meeting Sunday, Communications Minister Rekha Sharma told reporters that supplying food and setting up temporary shelters were the main focus of government efforts for the moment. It is also working on plans to reconstruct damaged houses.

Friday night’s quake was also felt in the Indian capital, New Delhi, more than 500 miles away.

Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake in 2015 killed around 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.