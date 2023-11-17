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World & Nation

Thousands of bodies lie buried in Gaza’s rubble. Families dig to retrieve them, often by hand

People recovering bodies of a family killed in Israeli bombardment of Gaza
People recover the bodies of members of the Moghari family who were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
(Adel Hana / Associated Press)
By WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press

DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip — The wreckage goes on for block after devastated block. The smell is sickening. Every day, hundreds of people claw through tons of rubble with shovels and iron bars and their bare hands.

They are looking for the bodies of their children. Their parents. Their neighbors. All of them killed in Israeli missile strikes. The corpses are there, somewhere in the endless acres of destruction.

More than five weeks into Israel’s war against Hamas, some streets are now more like graveyards. Officials in Gaza say they don’t have the equipment, manpower or fuel to search properly for the living, let alone the dead.

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Hamas, the militant group behind the deadly Oct. 7 attack that killed about 1,200 people in Israel, has many of its bases within Gaza’s crowded neighborhoods. Israel is targeting those strongholds.

People recovering bodies of people killed in Israeli bombardment of Gaza Strip
More than 20 members of the extended Moghari family were killed in Israel’s bombardment of the Bureij refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
(Adel Hana / Associated Press)

But the victims are often everyday Palestinians, many of whom have yet to be found.

Omar Darawi and his neighbors have spent weeks searching the ruins of a pair of four-story houses in central Gaza. Forty-five people lived in the homes; 32 were killed. In the first days after the attack, 27 bodies were recovered.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL -- NOVEMBER 7, 2023: Nir Blatman organizes incoming shipment of human remains recovered from the communities near the Gaza border where Hamas focused their unprecedented assault for further examination at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. The staff of the Institute of Forensic Medicine, led by Dr. Chen Kugel, have been working since Oct. 7 on the Hamas massacre of 1,200 people. He has been trying to understand not only the causes of death but the hate behind them. The remains come from towns and kibbutzim near the Gaza border including Sderot, Kfar Aza and Be'eri, and the musical festival in the Negev Desert where 260 died. They are collected by Zaka, a team of mostly Orthodox volunteers, who scour the landscape so that every possible part of a person can be buried according to Jewish custom. "Maybe," said Kugel, "Hamas wanted to make a post-traumatic stress syndrome for this country. Never have so many Israelis died in one day. They wanted to make us afraid, to feel insecure. But on the contrary. What we saw here was a country reunited. We understood who the real enemy was." (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

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The five still missing were Darawi’s cousins.

They include Amani, a 37-year-old stay-at-home mom who died with her husband and their four children. There’s Aliaa, 28, who was taking care of her aging parents. There’s another Amani, who died with her 14-year-old daughter. Her husband and their five sons survived.

“The situation has become worse every day,” said Darawi, 23, who was once a college journalism student. The smell has become unbearable.

“We can’t stop,” he said. “We just want to find and bury them” before their bodies are lost in the rubble forever.

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FILE - An injured Palestinian man receives treatment at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. Gaza's Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a days-long stalemate in Israel's war against Hamas. Israel claims Hamas uses the facility for military purposes and has built a vast underground command center below the hospital. Since Israel declared war against Hamas, its forces have moved in on Shifa. But hundreds of doctors and patients remain inside. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled, File)

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More than 11,400 Palestinians have been killed, two-thirds of them women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities. The United Nations humanitarian affairs office estimates that about 2,700 people, including 1,500 children, are missing and believed buried in the ruins.

The missing have added layers of pain to Gaza’s families, who are overwhelmingly Muslim. Islam calls for the dead to be buried quickly — within 24 hours if possible — with the shrouded bodies turned to face the holy city of Mecca. Traditionally, the body is washed by family members with soap and scented water, and prayers for forgiveness are said at the gravesite.

The search is particularly difficult in northern Gaza, including Gaza City, where Israeli ground forces are battling Hamas militants. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled southward, terrified by the combat and pushed by Israeli warnings to evacuate. But even in the south, continued Israeli airstrikes and shelling mean nowhere is safe in the tiny territory.

People recovering bodies from rubble in Gaza
United Nations humanitarian monitors say at least 2,700 people, including 1,500 children, are missing and believed buried under the rubble in Gaza.
(Adel Hana / Associated Press)

The Palestinian Civil Defense department, Gaza’s primary search-and-rescue force, has had more than two dozen workers killed and more than 100 injured since the war began, said Mahmoud Bassal, the department spokesman.

More than half of its vehicles are now either without fuel or have been damaged by strikes, he said.

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In central Gaza, outside the northern combat zone, the area’s civil defense director has no working heavy equipment at all, including bulldozers and cranes.

RANCH CUGAMONGA, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Fatmah Muhammad, a Palestinian American owner of Knafeh Queens, which specializes in a sweet-and-savory dessert, faced harassment on phone and on social media since Hamas and Israel fighting in Gaza. Muhammad was photographed near her home on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 in Ranch Cugamonga, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

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“We actually don’t have fuel to keep the sole bulldozer we have operating,” said Rami Ali Aidei.

At least five large bulldozers are needed just to search a series of collapsed high-rise buildings in the coastal town of Deir al Balah, he said.

This means that bodies, and the desperate people searching for them, are not the focus.

“We’re prioritizing areas where we think we will find survivors,” said Bassal.

View of houses damaged during the Hamas attack in Kibbutz Kfar Azza, Israel, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. The Kibbutz was attacked on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

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As a result, the search for bodies often falls to relatives, or to volunteers like Bilal Abu Sama, a former freelance journalist.

He ticks off a handful of Deir al Balah’s victims: 10 corpses still lost in what is left of the Salam Mosque; two dozen bodies missing in a destroyed home; 10 missing in another mosque attack.

“Will those bodies remain under the rubble until the war ends? OK, when will the war end?” said Abu Sama, 30, describing how families dig through the wreckage without any tools. “The bodies will be decomposed. Many of them have already decomposed.”

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On Tuesday, 28 days after an airstrike flattened his home, Izzel-Din Moghari found his cousin’s body.

Twenty-four people from his extended family lived in the home, in the Bureij refugee camp. All but three were killed.

Eight are still missing.

A civil defense bulldozer came three days after the strike to clear the road, then left quickly for another collapsed building. The bulldozer came again Tuesday and helped find Moghari’s cousin.

After finding his cousin, Moghari went back into the wreckage in search of his father and other relatives.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Washington. Just weeks after a frenzied trip to the Middle East, Blinken is returning to the region with a somewhat more nuanced message than he offered in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ bloody Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel's military response.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
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“I am stunned,” he said. “What we lived through is indescribable.”

Gaza has become a place where many families are denied even the comfort of a funeral.

Darawi, the man searching for his cousins, understands that.

“Those who found their dead are lucky,” he said.

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