Ailing pope cancels trip to climate summit, has aide read speech at weekly audience

Pope Francis presided at his weekly audience with the public at the Vatican on Wednesday but said he was still unwell and asked an aide to read his remarks for him, a day after he canceled his trip to the United Nations climate summit in Dubai.

Francis, who will turn 87 on Dec. 17 and had part of one lung removed as a young man,, stood up briefly at the start of the event in a Vatican auditorium and made the sign of the cross, then sat down.

In a soft voice barely above a whisper, Francis told the public that “since I am not well,” his reading of his speech wouldn’t sound “pretty.” He then handed the printed speech to an aide while remaining seated on the stage.

On Tuesday, the Vatican announced that doctors had asked the pope, who has a lung inflammation causing breathing problems, to skip a three-day trip to the U.N. climate conference, known as COP28, in the United Arab Emirates. The trip was to begin Friday and end Sunday.

The Holy See’s announcement of the canceled trip also said that Francis’ medical condition had improved, but noted that the pope had the flu and “inflammation of the respiratory airways.”

The pontiff, who has made caring for the environment a priority of his papacy, wanted in some way to participate in the discussions in Dubai, according to the Holy See. It was unclear whether he might read his address to the climate conference by videoconference or take part in some other form.

The Vatican said the pope had acquiesced to the doctors’ request “with great regret.”

Francis was hospitalized earlier this year for three days for intravenous treatment with antibiotics of what the Vatican then said was bronchitis.

The Vatican said the pontiff in his current illness was receiving antibiotics intravenously. In a televised appearance Sunday, a cannula for intravenous use was visible on his right hand. A CT scan, performed at a Rome hospital Saturday, ruled out pneumonia, according to the Vatican.