Ukraine hit by air and cyber attacks as Zelensky is in U.S. to press for more funding

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), left, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), right, in Washington on Tuesday.

Ukraine came under heavy attack from the air and from cyberspace Tuesday, local officials said, as nearly 600 Russian shells, rockets and other projectiles rained down on a southern region and unidentified hackers knocked out phone and internet services of the country’s biggest telecom provider.

Ukraine also claimed a successful hacker attack on Russia’s national tax system.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on Capitol Hill in Washington to press Congress for additional military help, as further U.S. funding remains uncertain because of political dispute between the Biden administration and Republican lawmakers.

One person was killed and four injured during 24 hours of Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration. The number of projectiles fired at Kherson was the highest in at least two weeks.

As winter sets in and hampers troop movements, air bombardment is playing a growing role.

Cyberspace is also a busy battleground. Ukrainian telecom provider Kyivstar said it came under a “powerful” attack by hackers. The company serves more than 24 million mobile customers across the country.

“The war with Russia has many dimensions, and one of them is in cyberspace,” Kyivstar Director-General Oleksandr Komarov said in a statement.

The company did not estimate when services might be restored. It said its specialists were working with law enforcement agencies and special state services on solving the problem.

Also, a Ukrainian online bank said it fought off a huge so-called distributed denial-of-service attack Tuesday. A DDoS attack employs a network of distributed computers to direct junk traffic at the target site in an effort to render it unusable.

At the same time, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence claimed to have conducted a successful hacking operation that infected Russia’s Federal Taxation Service servers with malware.

According to an intelligence agency statement, the operation infiltrated several central servers and more than 2,300 regional servers, resulting in disrupted communication within Russia’s taxation system and destroying its database and backups.

Moscow made no immediate comment about any attack, and the claim could not be independently verified.

In other developments, Ukraine claimed to have captured a tactically important hill in the Donetsk region, where the front line has barely budged since 2014, when pro-Russia separatists began fighting Ukrainian forces.

Zelensky announced on social media that Ukrainian troops had taken the hill, which provides a vantage point over the front line near Pivdenne, a mining town to the northwest of the Donetsk city of Horlivka.