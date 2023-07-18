Tupac Shakur killing: Police search Vegas-area home in connection with rapper’s fatal shooting

Las Vegas Metro police have searched a home in a Las Vegas suburb in connection with the unsolved slaying of Tupac Shakur 27 years ago, authorities said.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada, on July 17, 2023, as part of an ongoing investigation,” the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said in a statement released Tuesday. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

The statement is the first time in years any police agency has publicly revealed it is actively pursuing inquiries in the Sept. 7, 1996, shooting. Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases.

Shakur was gunned down while riding in a BMW driven by Marion “Suge” Knight. Knight, then-owner of Shakur’s record label, was leading a procession of luxury vehicles past the MGM Grand Hotel and Caesars Palace on their way to a hot new nightclub.

It was after 11 p.m. on a Saturday when the BMW paused at a crowded intersection a block from the Vegas Strip. Shakur was flirting with women in a nearby car, unaware that a white Cadillac had quietly pulled alongside the BMW. A hand emerged from the Cadillac, pointing a semiautomatic pistol straight at Shakur.

Multiple gunshots struck the legendary hip-hop artist, who died from his injuries six days later. He was 25.

Despite investigations by both Vegas and Los Angeles police as well as federal agencies, plus myriad theories involving conflicts, no one has ever been arrested in the killing.

While no one has ever been arrested in Shakur’s death, Las Vegas police have previously investigated Orlando Anderson, a reputed gang member, in connection with the slaying. Anderson died in May 1998 in a drug-related shootout at a Compton car wash.

Anderson was identified as having been involved in a physical altercation with Knight, Shakur and his bodyguards on the night of the fatal shooting. Anderson, 21, was a member of the Southside Crips. Shakur and Knight were affiliated with a rival Compton gang, the Mob Piru Bloods; Shakur’s bodyguards were also members of the Bloods.

Retired LAPD Det. Greg Kading alleged in his book, “Murder Rap,” that powerful East Coast hip-hop figures were behind the Vegas slaying. Kading was the Los Angeles detectives who investigated the fatal shooting of Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. “Notorious B.I.G.” Kading thought that killing was revenge for Shakur’s death.