Advertisement
World & Nation

Column: A lesson from Presidents Biden and Trump — the new normal is nonstop crises

Joe Biden answers a question as Donald Trump gestures in a presidential debate during the last election cycle.
Joe Biden, right, answers a question as Donald Trump gestures and speaks during a debate in the last presidential election cycle. Biden promised to Make America Normal Again, but “normal” never quite returned. Is normal even possible now?
(Pool / Getty Images)
By Doyle McManusWashington Columnist 
Share
WASHINGTON — 

A poll published by the Economist this month included a finding that was striking yet unsurprising: Almost 7 in 10 Americans believe things in the country have spun out of control.

That’s a problem for President Biden, who campaigned in 2020 offering a return to normalcy after four years of chaos under Donald Trump.

Biden promised, in effect, to Make America Normal Again, but “normal” never quite returned. The COVID-19 restrictions ended, but the ensuing recovery brought high prices and rising mortgage rates. Wars broke out in Ukraine and Gaza; protests erupted on college campuses. And domestic politics remained bitterly polarized; the bipartisan unity Biden promised to engineer remained out of reach.

Advertisement

“People are reeling from the sense that we can’t get going in the right direction,” said Celinda Lake, one of Biden’s top pollsters, relating sentiments from voters in focus groups. “They’ve been shocked by events they never expected: Afghanistan, the war in Ukraine, Gaza, even the wildfires in Maui and the collapse of the bridge in Baltimore.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump has responded by blaming Biden for everything and anything that goes wrong, from surges in illegal immigration to wars overseas.

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

World & Nation

Donald Trump puts America on notice again: If he loses, he won’t go quietly

Trump was asked whether the election would end in political violence if he lost. “It depends,” the former president said. Here’s what he meant by that.

May 6, 2024

“If I was president, [the Oct. 7] Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the war in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would right now have peace throughout the world,” Trump wrote on his social media account, an alternative history that — lucky for him — can neither be proved nor disproved.

The combination of adverse events and Republican attacks has taken a predictable toll on Biden’s image. The Economist poll found that 58% of Americans consider Trump a strong leader, but only 36% see Biden as strong. Biden scores higher on other qualities; most voters see him as more honest and more likable than Trump. But those attributes may not be as important to voters in an era of instability.

Constuction workers work on site of a new building in Los Angeles, California on October 8, 2019. - California Governor Gavin Newsom will sign into law California's "anti-rent gouging" bill capping rent increases to prevent price-gouging and landlord evictions amid California's rising homeless crisis but critics say the rent caps do not solve the long-term shortage of affordable housing. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

World & Nation

High housing costs may be California’s biggest problem. The state’s politics haven’t caught up

Of the topics critical to California’s future, the cost of housing beats almost everything. Yet it has never emerged as a defining issue in the state’s politics.

May 11, 2024

“When people feel uncertainty or anxiety, they are looking for strong leaders,” said Doug Sosnik, a political aide to President Clinton during his 1996 reelection campaign. “Trump’s narrative, plain and simple, is … to portray Biden as weak. If that’s what the election is about, Trump will win.”

The pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses, Sosnik added, “are reinforcing Trump’s existing narrative.”

Advertisement

Despite Trump’s claims, Biden can’t really be blamed for the wars in Ukraine or Gaza, much less wildfires or bridge disasters. Whether he should be blamed for inflation is up for debate, although inflation in the U.S. has been lower than in most other countries.

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is headed to Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

World & Nation

Column: President Biden’s big campaign promises come with a warning label

While Donald Trump is in court for his hush-money criminal trial, President Biden is making the case for a second term. What does he hope to deliver if he wins?

April 29, 2024

Still, in an era of economic and political volatility, the new normal is that there is no normal. And that makes every incumbent vulnerable to bad news on his watch.

Case in point: Donald Trump in 2020.

Four years ago, amid a pandemic, a recession and the discord that followed George Floyd’s murder by police, many voters blamed Trump — if not for causing the crises, at least for mismanaging them.

In a July 2020 Economist poll, 80% of Americans said they thought things in the country had spun out of control.

That’s why many voters swung to Biden, hoping he could end the chaos and restore order.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden hugs a supporter at the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry, in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Politics

Column: Joe Biden’s empathy was his superpower in 2020. Can he find it again in 2024?

President Biden, in an election battle with Trump, touts the economy. Democratic strategists say the message is missing Biden’s big strength: empathy.

April 15, 2024

But some scholars have concluded that incumbency, once considered an advantage for a president seeking reelection, has increasingly become a burden — mainly because in an era of polarized politics, presidents get less deference from voters on the other side.

“In the past, Democratic voters might sometimes rally around a Republican president … and Republican voters might sometimes support a Democratic president,” political scientist Lee Drutman of the New America think tank wrote recently. Now, he added, “there is simply nothing Joe Biden could ever do” to win support from GOP voters.

Advertisement
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to an unfinished section of border wall with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in Pharr, Texas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

World & Nation

Column: Trump wants to round up over a million undocumented migrants from California. Here’s how he might do it

Trump’s California-born advisor says he would deploy troops to blue states to seize undocumented immigrants, send them to camps, then expel them.

March 25, 2024

“No national political figure is nationally popular,” he added. “This is part of Biden’s problem. It’s not just about his age, or the economy, or his foreign policy.”

Despite voters’ sour mood, Biden and Trump appear evenly matched in most recent national polls. But two factors could move those numbers before election day.

One is the focus of the campaign. So far, it has largely been a referendum on Biden’s record. But the president and his campaign are trying to shift the lens toward Trump, turning the election into a “dual referendum” on both candidates.

“Remember when he told us, literally, inject bleach?” Biden said at a campaign stop last month, referring to one of Trump’s most memorable moments during the pandemic. (In fact, Trump didn’t tell anyone to inject bleach; during a White House news conference, he asked aides to investigate whether it would be an effective therapy.)

Former President Donald Trump sits as Emil Bove, a member of his legal team, argues for him before New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, during Sandoval's hearing amid Trump's criminal trial on charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in Manhattan state court in New York, Friday, April 19, 2024, in this courtroom sketch. (Jane Rosenberg via AP, Pool)

World & Nation

Column: Trump’s hush-money criminal trial could be a cure for ‘Trump amnesia’

What if Trump’s hush-money criminal trial, with details on Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape, is a cure for voters’ ‘Trump amnesia’?

April 22, 2024

In another appearance, Biden said Trump was “mentally unfit to be president.”

The other factor, of course, is events. A cease-fire in Gaza, a continuing decline in illegal immigration, a Federal Reserve decision to cut interest rates or a conviction of Trump in any of his four pending criminal cases could help Biden. A new spike in inflation, an upsurge of migrants, or riots at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago could boost Trump.

But neither candidate can credibly promise to deliver “normalcy” anymore. No matter who the next president is, voters will soon be disappointed that he didn’t return life to normal.

Advertisement
Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, April 25, 2024 - Hundreds of asylum seekers who used a CBP phone app to make an appointment, are led to their interviews with U.S. customs agents at the San Ysidro Border Crossing. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

Migrants play ‘the asylum lottery’ on controversial U.S. government app

Depending on whom you ask, the federal immigration app CBP One is a solution to the border crisis, a human rights violation or a ploy to let anyone into the U.S.

May 9, 2024

More to Read

World & NationPoliticsElection 2024
Doyle McManus

Doyle McManus has been a reporter for the Los Angeles Times in Washington, the Middle East and many other places for more than 40 years. Born in San Francisco, he’s a graduate of Stanford University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement