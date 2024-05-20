Advertisement
ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem on June 25, 2023.
(Abir Sultan / Associated Press)
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — 

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Karim Khan said that he believes Netayahu, his defense minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

