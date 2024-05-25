Advertisement
World & Nation

Top assassin for Sinaloa drug cartel extradited to U.S. to face charges, Justice Department says

Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department.
Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland said in a statement that a commander of a group that provided security for the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán has been extradited to the U.S.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
WASHINGTON — 

A top assassin for the Sinaloa drug cartel who was arrested by Mexican authorities last fall has been extradited to the U.S. to face drug, gun and witness retaliation charges, the Justice Department said Saturday.

Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, also known as “El Nini,” is a leader and commander of a group that provided security for the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and also helped in their drug business, federal investigators said. The sons lead a faction known as the little Chapos, or “Chapitos,” that has been identified as one of the main exporters of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl to the U.S.

Fentanyl is blamed for about 70,000 overdose deaths per year in the United States.

“We allege El Nini was one of the Sinaloa Cartel’s lead sicarios, or assassins, and was responsible for the murder, torture, and kidnapping of rivals and witnesses who threatened the cartel’s criminal drug trafficking enterprise,” U.S. Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland said in a news release Saturday.

Advertisement

Court records did not list an attorney for Pérez Salas who might comment on his behalf.

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. -- FRIDAY, MAY 10, 2019: Tanner Spallina, 17, a catcher on the Verrado High School baseball team gives Daryl McKinsey, right, father of deceased player Bryan Mckinsey, a hug while teammate Rocky King, 19, looks on at the school in Buckeye, Ariz., on May 10, 2019. Bryan McKinsey, 17, a junior Verrado High School baseball player, died May 9, 2018, of a fentanyl overdose, in Buckeye, Ariz. McKinsey, was found unresponsive at home in Buckeye. A small baggie containing blue pills and aluminum foil were found in his wallet. He is survived by parents Daryl and Melissa McKinsey and brother Parker, 21. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

Death, made in Mexico: Traffickers embrace fentanyl

The synthetic drug is the leading culprit in the U.S. opioid epidemic. Most comes from Mexico, where traffickers have embraced it over heroin.

Sept. 1, 2019

The Justice Department last year announced a slew of charges against cartel leaders, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration posted a $3-million reward for the capture of Pérez Salas, 31. He was captured at a walled property in the Sinaloa state capital of Culiacan in November.

Mexicali, Mexico-June 5, 2023-A man who overdosed after shooting up in downtown Mexicali remained there for close to three hours before police arrived. Red Cross paramedics arrived soon after to assist with oxygen and take him to the hospital. He was still breathing. Most all of the heroin and meth drugs in Mexicali have traces of fentanyl, leading to a high death rate amongst addicts. Even if they wanted to avoid fentanyl, it would be impossible. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

Mexico says it doesn’t have a fentanyl problem. New data reveal a hidden epidemic

Data compiled by a medical examiner in northern Mexico reveal that fentanyl use is far more common there than the country’s leaders have claimed.

July 7, 2023

In a written statement, President Biden thanked Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for extraditing Pérez Salas.

“Our governments will continue to work together to attack the fentanyl and synthetic drug epidemic that is killing so many people in our homelands and globally, and to bring to justice the criminals and organizations producing, smuggling, and selling these lethal poisons in both of our countries,” Biden said.

The nickname Nini is apparently a reference to a Mexican slang saying “neither nor,” used to describe youths who neither work nor study.

Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted to a helicopter at Mexico City's airport on January 8, 2016 following his recapture during an intense military operation in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa State. Mexican marines recaptured fugitive drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on Friday in the northwest of the country, six months after his spectacular prison break embarrassed authorities. AFP PHOTO / OMAR TORRES / AFP / OMAR TORRES (Photo credit should read OMAR TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

World & Nation

Sons of Mexico’s El Chapo: We don’t make fentanyl — or feed victims to tigers

Sons of Mexico’s ‘El Chapo’ Guzman release a letter denying they produce fentanyl or feed cartel victims to tigers. They claim they are misunderstood.

May 4, 2023
Culiacan, Sinaloa - December 13: Emilia is a two-year-old spider monkey who wears jeans, crop tops, and Armani perfume, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Culiacan, Mexico. It is illegal in Mexico to own spider monkeys, which are critically endangered and are trafficked from jungles in the country's south. That hasn't stopped anyone here in Culiacan, a city in northern Mexico home to one of the world's most powerful drug cartels that is known for often ostentatious displays of wealth. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

Inside the world of the ultra-wealthy Mexicans who own exotic animals

In Sinaloa, Mexico, home to one of the world’s most powerful drug cartels and famed for ostentatious displays of wealth, people clamor for exotic animals.

Jan. 17, 2024

At the time of Pérez Salas’ arrest, Mike Vigil, former head of international operations for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, called him “a complete psychopath.”

Pérez Salas commanded a security team known as the Ninis, “a particularly violent group of security personnel for the Chapitos,” according to an indictment unsealed last year in New York. The Ninis “received military-style training in multiple areas of combat, including urban warfare, special weapons and tactics, and sniper proficiency.”

Advertisement
FILE - This Oct. 17, 2019 file frame grab from video provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez at the moment of his detention, in Culiacan, Mexico. Mexican security forces had Ovidio Guzman Lopez, a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, outside a house on his knees against a wall before they were forced to back off and let him go as his gunmen shot up the western city of Culiacan. (CEPROPIE via AP, File)

World & Nation

Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of ‘El Chapo’

In Mexico stronghold of Sinaloa cartel, armed men burn vehicles, storm airport to try to prevent capture of drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s son.

Jan. 5, 2023

Pérez Salas participated in the torture of a Mexican federal agent in 2017, authorities said, torturing the man for two hours, inserting a corkscrew into his muscles, ripping it out and placing hot chiles in the wounds.

According to the indictment, the Ninis carried out gruesome acts of violence.

The Ninis would take captured rivals to ranches owned by the Chapitos for execution, with some victims fed — dead or alive — to tigers the Chapitos raised as pets, the indictment said.

More to Read

World & NationMexico & the Americas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement