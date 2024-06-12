Advertisement
World & Nation

Slovakia to boost protection of politicians after assassination attempt on premier

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives to a roundtable meeting at a European Union summit in Brussels on Feb. 1.
(Geert Vanden Wijngaert / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — 

Slovakia’s government approved a package of measures on Wednesday meant to boost security for leading politicians and others following an assassination attempt on populist Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The measures need approval by Parliament, where the three-party coalition government has a majority.

One proposal says authorities would have the right to ban protest rallies in front of politicians’ homes. Demonstrations also wouldn’t be allowed within 50 meters of the seat of government and president.

Advertisement
Slovakia's Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok speaks during a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Slovakia Robert Kalinak at the government headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia, Thursday, May 16, 2024. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was in serious but stable condition Thursday, a hospital official said, after the populist leader was shot multiple times in an assassination attempt that shook the small country and reverberated across the continent weeks before European elections. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

World & Nation

‘Lone wolf’ charged in assassination attempt on Slovak prime minister

Prime Minister Robert Fico was in serious but stable condition a day after being shot multiple times, a hospital official said.

May 16, 2024

The Interior Ministry would identify and prepare long-term residences for the prime minister, president and parliamentary speaker.

Protection also would be provided for the leaders of all political parties represented in Parliament, the prosecutor general and the chief judge at the Constitutional Court.

Prime ministers and parliamentary speakers who served at least two terms would receive a regular payment after their terms expire. The benefit is currently provided only for former presidents.

Fico, who took office last year after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-U.S. platform, has been recovering after being shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters on May 15 in the town of Handlova. The assailant was arrested.

More to Read

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement