Hurricane Ernesto moves through Bermuda as a Category 1 storm

A GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 4:40 p.m EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Ernesto in the Atlantic Ocean south-southwest of Bermuda on Friday.

Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday as residents continued to hunker down. The hurricane is now exhibiting a large rain-free center region that is just about to move past Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The eye has expanded and Ernesto has slowed down, though the second half of the storm is set to move over Bermuda on Saturday afternoon.

The wide Category 1 storm has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and significant coastal flooding.

It said some 6 to 9 inches of rain was expected to fall on Bermuda. “This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas on the island,” the center said.

Due to the large size of the storm and its slow movement, hurricane-strength winds are expected to continue until Saturday afternoon, with tropical storm-strength winds continuing well into Sunday, the Bermuda government said. Ernesto is moving toward the north-northeast at around 9 mph.

A Saturday morning update from the Bermuda Weather Service said a Hurricane warning remains in effect.

“We want to reiterate the storm is not over,” said National Security Minister Michael Weeks.

The Minister said that currently the Emergency Measures Organisation (EMO) is receiving damage assessments as reports from overnight come into the Operations Group. They have not received any reports of any major damages yet.

The NHC reported life-threatening surf and rip currents on the east coast of the United States and said they would reach Canada during the day. The center of Ernesto will slowly move away from Bermuda on Saturday and pass near southeastern Newfoundland late Monday and Monday night, said the center.

Bermuda is a renowned offshore financial center with sturdy construction, and given its elevation, storm surge is not as problematic as it is with low-lying islands.

Ernesto previously battered the northeast Caribbean, where it left tens of thousands of people without water in Puerto Rico as the National Weather Service issued yet another severe heat advisory, warning of “dangerously hot and humid conditions.”

More than 115,000 out of nearly 1.5 million clients were still without power in Puerto Rico more than two days after the storm. Another 170,000 were without water.

“It’s not easy,” said Andrés Cabrera, 60, who lives in the north coastal city of Carolina and has no water or power.

Like many on the island, he could not afford a generator or solar panels. Cabrera said he was relying for relief only “on the wind that comes in from the street.”

Ernesto is the fifth named storm and the third hurricane of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record warm ocean temperatures. It forecast 17 to 25 named storms, with four to seven major hurricanes.