Israeli military says it killed Hamas militant who appeared in widely viewed Oct. 7 video

The Israeli military says it has killed a Hamas militant who appeared in a widely viewed video from Oct. 7, where he was seen drinking from a bottle of cola in front of two children wounded in a grenade attack that had just killed their father.

The military on Tuesday identified the militant as Ahmed Fozi Wadia, a commander in a Hamas commando battalion and a member of a paragliding unit. It said Wadia flew into the community of Netiv HaAsara on a paraglider before launching the attack on civilians there.

The military said aircraft struck a compound in Gaza City on Saturday where Hamas militants were operating, killing eight militants, including Wadia.

Advertisement

Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostage in their Oct. 7 attack, which triggered the war in Gaza that is now in its 11th month and has killed more than 40,000 people, according to Gaza health officials.