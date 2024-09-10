Swiss politician apologizes for firing gun at a Mary and Jesus poster

Councilor Sanija Ameti, shown in 2021, fired a pistol at a poster of a 14th century Madonna and child painting and posted the bullet-ridden images on social media.

A city councilor in Switzerland has apologized and reportedly sought police protection against threats after she fired a sport pistol at an auction poster of a 14th century Madonna and child painting and posted images of their bullet-ridden faces on social media.

Green-Liberal party official Sanija Ameti, 32, put the images on Instagram over the weekend before quickly pulling them down. She later said she had been practicing shots from about 33 feet away and found the poster as “big enough” for a suitable target.

“I apologize to the people who were hurt by my post. I deleted it immediately when I realized its religious content. I didn’t think about it,” Ameti wrote on X. “I’m incredibly sorry.”

The Green-Liberal party in Zurich said she had resigned from its leadership. Beat Rüfenacht, its co-president, said he heard that Ameti was “in a safe place, and she’s OK.” Ameti did not respond to an attempt by the Associated Press to reach her through social media.

Kath.ch, a site of the media center for the Roman Catholic Church in Switzerland, said Swiss bishops condemned the shooting, saying that “this hurts the religious sensibilities of many Catholics.” The site said Ameti had reached out by email to say she and her family had “placed themselves under police protection due to threats.”

Farner Group, a consulting firm where Ameti worked, said in an email that it had decided Monday to “terminate the employment relationship.”

The images continued to circulate in Swiss media and online Tuesday. Daily 20 Minutes published a photo of Ameti standing in what looks like a stone-paneled crypt and pointing a pistol. Another frame showed bullet holes in the haloed heads and faces of Mary and Jesus.

The poster, an advertisement from auction house Koller, showed details of the work “Madonna with Child and the Archangel Michael” by 14th century Italian painter Tommaso del Mazza that is set to go up for sale on Sept. 20.

Associates distanced themselves from the actions by Ameti, in particular ahead of Sept. 22 referendums on national and local issues — including an initiative to better protect biodiversity in Switzerland, which the Green-Liberal party in Zurich supports.

Operation Libero, an advocacy group Ameti co-founded that promotes free democracy, called her actions “wrong and inappropriate” and said it supports religious freedom and opposes incitement.

Reports said Ameti, a firearms aficionado and lawyer with expertise in cybersecurity, has carried out stunts in the past, including wearing military fatigues to an event alongside members of the populist Swiss People’s Party and posting campaign posters in Albania.

