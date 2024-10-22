Surfer dies after being impaled by a swordfish in Indonesia

A surfer attempts to thread a tube section at Lance’s Left, a reef break in Katiet, Indonesia, in 2023. Last week an Italian surfer died after being impaled by a swordfish in the waters of nearby Masokut Island in Indonesia.

An Italian surfer died last week after being impaled by a swordfish in the waters of Masokut Island in Indonesia.

Antara, a local news agency, reported that 36-year-old Giulia Manfrini had been surfing at around 9:30 a.m. when the freak accident occurred.

“Unexpectedly, a swordfish jumped toward Manfrini and stuck her right in the chest,” said Lahmudin Siregar, head of the Mentawai Islands Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency.

Advertisement

Manfrini was rushed to a local hospital at the PeiPei Health Center. Manfrini suffered a 2-inch-deep stab wound in her upper left chest and showed signs of water in her lungs, according to Antara, who received the medical report.

Swordfish attacks are extremely uncommon and death is even rarer, but their sharp protruding noses are formidable weapons for these predatory fish and can make for deadly encounters. In 2015, a boat captain in Hawaii died after being speared by the long-billed fish in Hawaii.

Mentawai is considered one of the best surfing locations in the world with it’s warm waters, consistent breaks and glassy conditions. The islands therefore have a flourishing tourism economy from surf camps and travel agencies that offer foreign surfers guided trips.

Advertisement

Manfrini, an ex-pro snowboarder, was a co-founder of AWAVE, a travel company that offered surf trips at luxury surf resorts and surf charters in remote locations across the world, including several spots in the Mentawai islands. She was a guest at the Hidden Bay Resort in the Northern Mentawai Islands at the time of the accident.

In an Instagram post, Hidden Bay Resort wrote, “Unfortunately, in this case, there was nothing we could do” to prevent the accident, adding it “provided all the necessary support to help with the procedures for repatriating the body.”

Friends and clients went online to share their condolences and memories of the avid surfer.

Advertisement

“Giulia was the lifeblood of this company and her infectious enthusiasm for surf, snow and life will be remembered by all that came in contact with her,” AWAVE co-founder, James Colston shared on social media. “Giulia couldn’t travel without people falling in love with her smile, laugh and endless stoke.”

Massimo Ferro, one of two witnesses at the scene when Manfrini was killed, shared a series of pictures from their trip leading up to the fatal accident.

“You jumped into my life full speed and likewise, you went out,” wrote Ferro on Instagram. “I feel grateful for being with you till the last second.”