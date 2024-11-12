Advertisement
World & Nation

Trump picks former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be ambassador to Israel

Donald Trump and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in Drexel Hill, Pa.
President-elect Donald Trump talks with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee during a roundtable at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center on Oct. 29 in Drexel Hill, Pa.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)
By Zeke Miller and Michelle L. Price
Share via

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —  President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, Trump announced Tuesday.

Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel and his intended nomination comes as Trump has promised to align U.S. foreign policy more closely with Israel’s interests as it wages wars against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Advertisement

Huckabee has led paid tour group visits to Israel for years, frequently advertising the trips on conservative-leaning news outlets.

David Friedman, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Israel in his first term, said he was “thrilled” by Trump’s selection of Huckabee.

Miller and Price write for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationPoliticsIsrael-HamasElection 2024

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement