The daughters of Malcolm X sue the CIA, FBI and NYPD over the civil rights leader’s assassination

Malcolm X’s daughters Malikah Shabazz, left, Attallah Shabazz, Malaak Shabazz and Gamilah Shabazz are shown after the death of their mother, Betty Shabazz, in 1997.

Three daughters of Malcolm X have filed a $100-million lawsuit accusing the CIA, FBI, the New York Police Department and others of playing roles in the 1965 assassination of the civil rights leader.

In the lawsuit filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, the daughters — along with the Malcolm X estate — alleged that the agencies were aware of and were involved in the assassination plot and failed to stop the killing.

At a morning news conference, attorney Ben Crump stood with the family members as he described the lawsuit, saying he hoped federal and city officials would read it “and learn all the dastardly deeds that were done by their predecessors and try to right these historic wrongs.”

Advertisement

The NYPD and CIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the Justice Department, which was also sued, declined comment. The FBI said in an email that it was “standard practice” not to comment on litigation.

For decades, more questions than answers have arisen over who was to blame for the death of Malcolm X, who was 39 when he was slain on Feb. 21, 1965, at the Audubon Ballroom on West 165th St. in Manhattan as he spoke to several hundred people. Born Malcolm Little in Omaha, Neb., Malcolm X later changed his name to El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz.

Three men were convicted of crimes in the death but two of them were exonerated in 2021 after investigators took a fresh look at the case and concluded some evidence was shaky and authorities had held back some information.

Advertisement

In the lawsuit, the family said the prosecution team suppressed the government’s role in the assassination.

Books Malcolm X’s full story will never be told. These biographies explain why As a new biography comes out, a look back at the history of Malcolm X histories, from ‘The Autobiography’” to Public Enemy to Manning Marable.

The lawsuit alleges that there was a “corrupt, unlawful, and unconstitutional” relationship between law enforcement and “ruthless killers that went unchecked for many years and was actively concealed, condoned, protected, and facilitated by government agents,” leading up to the slaying of Malcolm X.

According to the lawsuit, the NYPD, coordinating with federal law enforcement agencies, arrested the activist’s security detail days before the assassination and intentionally removed their officers from inside the ballroom where Malcolm X was killed. Meanwhile, it adds, federal agencies had personnel, including undercover agents, in the ballroom but failed to protect him.

Advertisement

The lawsuit was not brought sooner because the defendants withheld information from the family, including the identities of undercover “informants, agents and provocateurs” and what they knew about the planning that preceded the attack, the filing said.

Malcolm X’s wife, Betty Shabazz, the plaintiffs “and their entire family have suffered the pain of the unknown” for decades, the lawsuit states.

“They did not know who murdered Malcolm X, why he was murdered, the level of NYPD, FBI and CIA orchestration, the identity of the governmental agents who conspired to ensure his demise, or who fraudulently covered-up their role,” it states. “The damage caused to the Shabazz family is unimaginable, immense, and irreparable.”

The family announced its intention to sue the law enforcement agencies early last year.

Neumeister writes for the Associated Press.