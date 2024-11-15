Trump’s pick to lead Department of Defense was investigated for alleged sexual assault

Then-President Trump is interviewed by Fox & Friends co-host Pete Hegseth at a Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event in the East Room of the White House on April 6, 2017.

President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, Fox News personality Pete Hegseth, was investigated for sexual assault in the city of Monterey in 2017, according to a statement the city released Thursday in response to media inquiries.

The city’s statement discloses that it had one police report connected to a police investigation from October of that year regarding “an alleged sexual assault at 1 Old Golf Course Road.”

According to the statement, the incident allegedly occurred sometime within a seven-hour window between Oct. 7, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. and Oct. 8 at 7 a.m. and was reported four days later, on the afternoon of Oct. 12.

The reporting victim’s name was listed as confidential, and the statement did not disclose what the investigators concluded, which Monterey said was exempt from California’s public records laws.

The statement went on to say that no weapons were alleged to be involved, but the victim reported a contusion to their right thigh.

The city provided no other information about the investigation.

Vanity Fair was the first to report the allegation.

Trump’s communications officer, Steven Cheung, told the magazine: “Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed.”

Timothy Parlatore, Hegseth’s lawyer, added to Vanity Fair: “This allegation was already investigated by the Monterey police department and they found no evidence for it.”

Hegseth, 44, was a co-host of the channel’s morning program “Fox & Friends” weekend edition since 2017. An Army National Guard officer, he joined the network as a contributor in 2014.

Hegseth is a graduate of Princeton University, and has a graduate degree from Harvard University. For his military service, he was decorated with two Bronze Stars, as well as a Combat Infantryman Badge.

Hegseth is a best selling author for Fox News Books, the network’s publishing imprint.

“His insights and analysis especially about the military resonated deeply with our viewers and made the program the major success that it is today,” Fox News said in a statement. “We are extremely proud of his work at Fox News and wish him the best of luck in Washington.”

Staff writer Stephen Battaglio contributed to this report.