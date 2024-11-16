Fire engulfs hospital ward in northern India, killing 10 newborn babies

Fire tore through a neonatal intensive care unit in a hospital in northern India, killing 10 newborn babies and injuring 16 others, authorities said.

The fire occurred late Friday at a hospital in Jhansi city in India’s Uttar Pradesh state. Officials said the blaze spread quickly through the ward, where 55 infants were being treated. Forty-five babies were rescued and are receiving medical care, said Bimal Kumar Dubey, a local official.

An initial investigation points to lapses in safety protocols, including expired fire extinguishers and non-functional fire alarms, which officials say delayed rescue efforts. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Brajesh Pathak, the deputy chief minister of the state, visited the hospital and met with families on Saturday. He pledged government support for the victims’ families and promised a thorough probe.

“We will identify those responsible for this tragedy and take strict action. The government stands with families during this difficult time,” he said.

He added that DNA tests were being carried out after which the bodies of the babies will be handed over to their families.

By the time firefighters arrived, the ground-floor neonatal unit was engulfed. Rescuers had to break through windows to reach the newborns. Eyewitnesses said the rescue operation began about 30 minutes after the fire started.

Shocked and grieving family members camped out near the hospital on Saturday demanding answers over what they believe were poor safety measures.

Parents and witnesses said fire alarms in the intensive care unit did not activate during the blaze. Hospital staff acted only after they saw smoke and fire.

“If the safety alarm had worked, we could have acted sooner and saved more lives,” said Naresh Kumar, a parent who lost his baby.

Pathak, the state official, said the hospital’s fire safety systems were inspected in February and a mock drill held in June.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents. Poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment in the country also lead to deaths.

Banerjee writes for the Associated Press.