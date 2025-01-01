What we know about Shamsud-Din Jabbar, accused in deadly New Orleans attack

Emergency personnel work the scene on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd early New Year’s Day.

Law enforcement sources have identified Shamsud-Din Jabbar as the man who drove a truck into crowds on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street early Wednesday, killing at least 10 and injuring at least 30 others.

The attacker

He is 42 years old and from Houston, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.



He served in the U.S. Army, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the news media. Few details about his military record were immediately available. The FBI said at a news conference that he was honorably discharged.



Alethea Duncan, the FBI assistant special agent in charge for New Orleans, said investigators believe Jabbar was not “solely responsible” for the the attack and are looking for other possible associates. “The FBI is working to determine the subject’s potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations,” she said.



He drove a Ford pickup truck that had an Islamic State flag on it, Duncan said at the news conference.

Local media in Houston said authorities were swarming a Harris County property apparently linked to him. The Houston Chronicle reported he worked in the real estate industry.

On a video on YouTube, Jabbar said he was born in Beaumont, Texas, and worked in human resources and information technology while in the Army. He described himself as a property manager and real estate agent.

The attack

Bourbon Street was packed with New Year’s revelers when Jabbar arrived. “It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could,” said New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick.



New Orleans police said he was able to evade some barriers installed on the street by driving onto the sidewalk.



Some “potential” improvised explosives were found at the scene, authorities said.



After the vehicle stopped, the driver emerged and opened fire on responding officers, police said. Officers returned fire, killing him, the Associated Press reported.



Law enforcement sources told The Times he was wearing body armor and had a long gun.



More than 30 people were wounded, many critically, and the death toll is likely to rise, according to authorities.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.