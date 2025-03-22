Protests in Turkey intensify over arrest of Istanbul mayor, a leading presidential hopeful

Demonstrators protest against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Istanbul on Saturday.

Hundreds of protesters rallied in front of an Istanbul courthouse Saturday where detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, seen as a top presidential contender, faced further questioning over allegations of corruption and terrorism links.

Imamoglu’s arrest this week, days before a presidential primary, intensified political tensions and sparked widespread protests across Turkey, with demonstrators rallying in multiple cities to voice their opposition.

Police questioned Imamoglu for about five hours Saturday as part of an investigation into allegations of aiding the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, the Cumhuriyet newspaper reported. A day earlier he was questioned for four hours over the corruption accusations. The mayor rejected all charges during both interrogations.

He was later transferred to a courthouse for questioning by prosecutors, along with some 90 people detained along with him.

The authorities barred access to the courthouse using barricades on local roads and closing nearby metro stations. Hundreds of police officers and more than a dozen water cannon trucks were deployed. Still, hundreds gathered in front of the building shouting, “Rights, law, justice!”

Crowds also began to rally outside the city hall for a fourth night in a show of support to the mayor.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on social media that 343 suspects had been detained in protests in major cities on Friday night, adding, “There will be no tolerance for those who seek to violate societal order, threaten the people’s peace and security, and pursue chaos and provocation.”

The cities listed included Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Adana, Antalya, Canakkale, Eskisehir, Konya and Edirne.

Growing protests in reaction to the arrest

Imamoglu, who is a popular opposition figure considered a top challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained Wednesday after a dawn raid on his residence over allegations of financial crimes and links to Kurdish militants. Dozens of other prominent figures, including two district mayors, were also detained.

Many view the arrest as a politically driven attempt to remove a popular opposition figure and key challenger to Erdogan in the next presidential race, scheduled for 2028. Government officials reject accusations that legal actions against opposition figures are politically motivated and contend that Turkey’s courts operate independently.

His arrest has ignited protests that have steadily intensified.

On Friday, police in Istanbul used pepper spray, tear gas and rubber bullets to push back hundreds of protesters who tried to break through a barricade in front of the city’s historic aqueduct while hurling flares, stones and other objects at officers. Police also dispersed groups that had rallied outside city hall after the opposition Republican People’s Party leader, Ozgur Ozel, delivered a speech in support of the mayor.

Meanwhile, police broke up demonstrations in Ankara, the capital, and in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir, using forceful measures at times, according to television images. Thousands marched in several other cities calling on the government to resign.

Earlier, Erdogan said the government would not tolerate street protests and accused the opposition party of links to corruption and terrorist organizations.

The Istanbul governor’s office announced it was expanding a ban on demonstrations until March 26 and imposed restrictions on the entry and exit of vehicles deemed to be transporting people “likely to participate in unlawful activities.”

Erdogan on Saturday accused the leadership of the Republican People’s Party, known by its Turkish acronym CHP, of turning it “into an apparatus to absolve a handful of municipal robbers who have become blinded by money.”

He also accused CHP leaders of “doing everything to disturb the public peace, to polarize the nation.”

Presidential primary to be held

Imamoglu’s arrest came just days before he was expected to be nominated as the CHP’s presidential candidate in a primary Sunday. Ozel has said that the primary, in which about 1.5 million delegates can vote, will go ahead as planned.

The opposition party has also urged citizens to participate in a symbolic election Sunday — through improvised ballot boxes to be set up across Turkey — to show solidarity with Imamoglu.

In a social media post issued shortly before his arrival at the courthouse, Imamoglu urged the public to safeguard the ballot boxes for Sunday’s primary, “Don’t forget: they are very afraid of you and your democratic right to vote.”

In an earlier message, Imamoglu described his arrest as a “coup” and accused the government of exploiting the judiciary and worsening the country’s troubled economy.

