Middle East latest: Released Israeli hostage says she has ‘returned to life’

In this photo released by the Israeli army, Emily Damari and her mother, Mandy, use a cellphone near kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, after Emily was released from captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza.

One of the Israeli hostages freed on the first day of the Gaza cease-fire said Monday in her first comments since being released that she has “returned to life.”

Emily Damari, 28, was one of three hostages freed Sunday after spending 471 days in captivity.

In an Instagram story, which was shared by Israeli media, Damari thanked her family and the large protest movement that coalesced to advocate for the release of the hostages. “Thank you thank you thank you I’m the happiest in the world,” she said.

Advertisement

Damari, a dual Israeli British citizen, returned from captivity with a bandage on one hand. Authorities said she had lost two fingers during Hamas’ cross-border attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

As Damari arrived to a hospital on Sunday, she waved at a crowd that had gathered and footage later showed her joyfully reuniting with her family.

Her mother, Mandy Damari, said in a statement later Monday that Emily was “doing much better than any of us could ever have anticipated.”

Advertisement

The three Israeli hostages left Hamas captivity on Sunday and returned to Israel, and dozens of Palestinian prisoners walked free from Israeli jail, leaving Israelis and Palestinians torn between celebration and trepidation as the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas took hold.

World & Nation Cease-fire between Israel and Hamas begins with hostages being handed over Three hostages were handed over to Israeli forces — the first of 33 expected to be freed over the next six weeks in exchange for some 1,900 Palestinians. The deal follows months of negotiations.

Mother of freed Israeli hostage vows to continue her campaign

The mother of one of the Israeli hostages freed vowed Monday to keep fighting for the return of all the others.

Merav Leshem Gonen’s daughter, Romi, 24, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. In the militant attack, more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and about 250 were kidnapped.

Advertisement

Since then, Leshem Gonen has emerged as one of the loudest voices advocating for the return of the hostages, appearing nearly daily on Israeli news programs and traveling abroad.

“We are in an alternate reality in these hours, shutting out the outside world, a time in which there is nothing but family,” she posted on Facebook on Monday, after reuniting with her daughter Sunday evening near the Gaza border.

All three women released Sunday are expected to stay hospitalized for several days. Officials at the hospital where they were received said they were all stable.

“It will take me, us, a moment to breathe her in, and to believe this reality that we have brought about together,” Leshem Gonen wrote, adding, “I promise I’ll be back.”

Palestinians returning to Rafah find their homes destroyed

Palestinians returning to their homes in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah after the cease-fire found homes and neighborhoods flattened in Israel’s ground and air attacks.

“We found destruction, destruction,” said Mohamed Abu al-Kheir, a Palestinian man who shelters in a tent in the city of Khan Yunis. “There is nothing to live in. There is no furniture or anything.”

Advertisement

Associated Press video showed large swaths of Rafah turned into rubble. People were seen searching the remains of their homes. Others searched two military vehicles that Israeli forces left behind when they withdrew from the area.

“Who wants to live in such destruction? No one will come to live here,” said Mahmoud Khamis, another Rafah resident whose house was destroyed.

The Israeli bombardment and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip have killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and fighters but says women and children make up more than half the fatalities.

Freed Palestinian medical student says her ‘joy is limited’

Bara’a Al-Fuqha, 22, hugged her family as she stepped off the white Red Cross bus and into the sea of cheering people welcoming the 90 Palestinians freed by Israel early Monday.

A medical student at Al-Quds University in East Jerusalem before her arrest, she had spent around six months in Damon Prison. She said she was held under administrative detention — a policy of indefinite imprisonment without formal charge or trial that Israel almost exclusively uses against Palestinians. Israel says that the cases of Palestinians released as part of the exchange with Hamas for Israeli hostages all relate to state security charges.

Al-Fuqha said her conditions in Israeli prison were “terrible,” her access to food and water limited.

Advertisement

“It was like, when we tried to hold our heads high, the guards would do their best to hold us down,” she said.

But now, reunited with her family, Al-Fuqha displayed a sense of relief and defiance.

“Thank God, I am here with my family, I’m satisfied,” she said. “But my joy is limited, because so many among us Palestinians are being tortured and abused. Our people in Gaza are suffering. God willing, we will work to free them, too.”

That reflected a wider feeling in the crowd, with many saying this release offered a small, if fleeting, moment of joy, tempered by the 15 months of death and destruction in Gaza.