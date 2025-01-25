Hamas frees 4 female Israeli soldiers as part of the Gaza cease-fire in exchange for 200 prisoners

Israeli female soldiers held hostage by Hamas stand before a Palestinian crowd before being handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday.

Four female Israeli soldiers who had been held hostage by Hamas returned safely to Israel on Saturday after the militants paraded them in front of a crowd of thousands in Gaza City and then handed them over to the Red Cross. In exchange, Israel released 200 Palestinian prisoners as part of the fragile cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

The four Israelis smiled as they waved and gave thumbs-up gestures from a stage in Gaza City’s Palestine Square, militants on either side of them and a crowd of thousands watching before they were led to waiting Red Cross vehicles. They were likely acting under duress; previously released hostages have said they were held in brutal conditions and forced to record propaganda videos.

Israel’s Prison Service later said it had completed the release of 200 Palestinians. They included 121 who had been serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks against Israelis. Around 70 were released into Egypt, according to Egypt’s state-run Qahera TV. Egypt had served as a key mediator in the talks that led to the truce.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah to celebrate the arrival of buses carrying the prisoners. Many waved Palestinian flags or the flags of different political factions.

As the four Israelis were released, hundreds of people cheered in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square where they were watching the drama unfold on a big screen television.

“I had goosebumps watching them,” said Aviv Bercovich, one of the onlookers. “I just want the war to end.”

The freed hostages were taken to an Israeli army base, where they were reunited with their parents, and could be seen in pictures hugging them.

As they arrived by helicopter to a Tel Aviv hospital, thousands of people dancing and celebrating outside outside looked up to see them land.

Israel insists on the release of a civilian hostage

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office later said Israel would not allow displaced Palestinians to begin returning to northern Gaza, which had been expected to begin by Sunday, because a civilian hostage who was supposed to be released by Hamas had not been freed.

A senior Hamas official said the group has informed mediators that the hostage, Arbel Yehoud, will be released next week.

An Egyptian official involved in negotiations called the matter a “minor issue” that mediators are working to resolve. The Egyptian and Hamas officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Saturday’s exchange was the second between Israel and Hamas since a cease-fire began in the Gaza Strip last weekend.

The truce is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and Hamas. The fragile deal has so far held, quieting airstrikes and rockets and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory.

When the cease-fire started Sunday, three hostages held by the militants were released in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners, all women and children.

Who are the soldiers and prisoners being released?

The four Israeli soldiers, Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Albag, 19, were captured in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel that ignited the war.

In exchange, Israel agreed to release 200 prisoners, including the 121 serving life sentences, according to a list released by Hamas.

The more notorious militants being released include Mohammad Odeh, 52, and Wael Qassim, 54, both from east Jerusalem. They were accused of carrying out a series of deadly Hamas attacks against Israelis, including a bombing at a cafeteria at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 2002 that killed nine people, including five U.S. citizens.

Of the 70 who were expelled to Egypt, some may eventually go to other countries, with Algeria, Tunisia and Turkey all expressing a willingness to take them in, according to Abdullah al-Zaghari, the head of a Palestinian prisoner advocacy group.

The four Israeli soldiers released had been seized during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack from Nahal Oz base near the border with Gaza. Palestinian militants overran the base, killing more than 60 soldiers there. A fifth female soldier in their unit, Agam Berger, 20, was abducted with them but not included in the release list.

In a televised statement, Israel’s army spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari criticized what he called the “cynical” public display of the young women by Hamas before their release.

He also said Israel is concerned about the fate of the two youngest hostages — Kfir and Ariel Bibas — and their mother, Shiri. Kfir Bibas’ second birthday was this month.

Hagari said the army is committed to bringing all hostages home.

What’s next in the cease-fire deal

Israel had been expected to begin pulling back from the Netzarim corridor — an east-west road dividing Gaza in two — and allowing displaced Palestinians in the south to return to their former homes in the north for the first time since the beginning of the war. But that appeared to be on hold pending the release of Yehoud.

What happens after the cease-fire deal’s initial six-week phase is uncertain, but many hope it will lead to the end of a war that has leveled wide swaths of Gaza, displaced the vast majority of its population and left hundreds of thousands of people at risk of famine.

The conflict began with Hamas’ October 2023 cross-border attack in which militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 others hostage. More than 100 hostages were freed in a weeklong truce the following month. But dozens have remained in captivity with no contact with the outside world. Israel believes at least a third of the more than 90 captives still inside Gaza were killed in the initial attack or died in captivity.

Israel’s air and ground war, one of the deadliest and most destructive in decades, has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who do differentiate between combatants and civilians but say women and children make up more than half the fatalities.

Mednick, Shurafa and Magdy write for the Associated Press. Magdy reported from Cairo, Shurafa reported from Deir Al Balah, Gaza Strip. Ap writers Joseph Federman in Jerusalem; Sam McNeil at Reim Military Base, Israel; Isabel DeBre from Ramallah, West Bank; and David Rising in Bangkok contributed to this report.