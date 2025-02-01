Trump fires the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- Share via
-
PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Trump has fired the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, in the latest purge of a Biden administration holdover.
Chopra was one of the more important regulators from the previous Democratic administration who was still on the job since Trump took office Jan. 20.
During Trump’s first term, the Republican had picked Chopra as a Democrat member of the Federal Trade Commission.
Chopra was notified of his firing in an email from the White House, according to a person familiar with the notice who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Trump administration fires prosecutors involved in Jan. 6 cases and moves toward ousting FBI agents
Trump administration fires prosecutors involved in Jan. 6 cases and is moving to fire FBI agents involved in investigations involving the president.
Chopra is an ally of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of Trump’s favorite targets, and the Massachusetts Democrat said in a statement that the agency under Chopra held “Wall Street accountable for cheating hard-working families” and prevented “the de-banking of Americans across the country, including consumers locked out of the financial system due to overdraft fees, religious organizations, and conservatives.”
Under the law, Chopra was to serve a five-year term, which meant he could have stayed on as the CFPB director. But he had publicly stated that he would leave his post if the new president asked.
Boak writes for the Associated Press.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.