Police blame arson in fire that forces Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and family to flee residence

Police said Sunday that officers evacuated Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family from his official residence after someone set fire to the building.

No one was injured and the fire was extinguished, authorities said.

The fire broke out overnight on the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which Shapiro and his family had celebrated at the governor’s official residence in the state capital of Harrisburg. Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that, while the investigation was ongoing, they were “prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.”

Police gave no other details about the cause.

In a statement, Shapiro, viewed as a potential Democratic contender for the White House in 2028, said he and his family woke up about 2 a.m. to bangs on the door from the State Police after the fire broke out.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was called to the residence, and police evacuated Shapiro and his family safely while firefighters battled the blaze, Shapiro said.

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” the governor said in a statement.

On Sunday, fire damage was visible on the residence’s south side, primarily to a large room often used for entertaining crowds and art displays. There was still a police presence in the early afternoon as yellow tape cordoned off an alleyway and an officer led a dog outside an iron security fence.

State Police are leading the investigation. The agency offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

