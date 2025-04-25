Federal officials arrest a Milwaukee judge accused of obstructing an immigration arrest
- Share via
-
Federal officials reportedly arrested a judge in Milwaukee on Friday, alleging she obstructed an immigration arrest.
Few details were immediately available, but FBI director Kash Patel outlined the allegation in a tweet he has since taken down involving Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan.
“The FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week,” Patel wrote. “We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest.”
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that several judges witnessed the arrest and that Dugan would be arraigned this morning in the federal courthouse.
Dugan appeared in federal court on Friday before being released from custody, the Associated Press reported. She’s scheduled to appear in court again on May 15.
The arrest appears to heighten the stakes in the Trump administration’s aggressive actions against judges who have challenged its immigration crackdown.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.