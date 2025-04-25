Federal officials arrest a Milwaukee judge accused of obstructing an immigration arrest

FBI director Kash Patel arrives on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. Patel outlined an allegation in the arrest of a judge in Milwaukee in a tweet he has since taken down.

Federal officials reportedly arrested a judge in Milwaukee on Friday, alleging she obstructed an immigration arrest.

Few details were immediately available, but FBI director Kash Patel outlined the allegation in a tweet he has since taken down involving Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan.

“The FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week,” Patel wrote. “We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest.”

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that several judges witnessed the arrest and that Dugan would be arraigned this morning in the federal courthouse.

Dugan appeared in federal court on Friday before being released from custody, the Associated Press reported. She’s scheduled to appear in court again on May 15.

The arrest appears to heighten the stakes in the Trump administration’s aggressive actions against judges who have challenged its immigration crackdown.