Hong Kong leader says extradition bill is ‘dead’

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that an extradition bill that has brought millions to the streets in a month of mass protests was now “dead.”
The bill would have allowed suspected criminals to be deported to China for trial, which protesters fear would threaten rule of law and freedom of speech in Hong Kong. Backlash against the bill has morphed into a broader pro-democracy movement to counter Beijing’s growing control over the Chinese territory.
Lam did not use the word “withdraw,” which has been protesters’ foremost demand since the government announced the bill’s suspension in mid-June.