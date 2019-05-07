Myanmar frees two Reuters journalists who were jailed for more than 500 days

Myanmar freed two journalists from the Reuters news agency on Tuesday after imprisoning them for more than 500 days for reporting on military atrocities against Rohingya Muslims.
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo walked out of Insein prison outside Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, about 9 a.m., according to their lawyer U Than Zaw Aung.
Colleagues tweeted photos of the freed journalists, smiling and raising their hands.
Myanmar’s prosecution of the reporters under the century-old Official Secrets Act earned international condemnation and was widely seen as an effort to muzzle critical reporting on the state-backed offensive against the Rohingya, which sent hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing into Bangladesh and sparked a humanitarian emergency.
Foreign diplomats, human rights groups and press freedom advocates condemned their conviction last year, when they were sentenced to seven years in prison.
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, both Myanmar nationals, were investigating a massacre of Rohingya civilians in the village of Inn Din in northern Rakhine state when police arrested them in December 2017.
Court testimony later showed that police officers had entrapped the men by inviting them to a meeting and handed them documents allegedly linked to the army campaign in Rakhine. They were convicted under the secrets act, which imposes stiff punishment for obtaining official documents that could be “useful to an enemy.”
Reuters later published an extensive report by the journalists saying that Myanmar soldiers and Buddhist villagers had executed 10 Rohingya men and buried them in a shallow grave at Inn Din.
The news agency was awarded a Pulitzer Prize last month for its coverage of Myanmar, including the article on Inn Din.