Los Angeles Times wins Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with USC gynecologist series

Ryan, Hamilton and Pringle spent months documenting how complaints about Tyndall began in the 1990s, when co-workers alleged that he was improperly photographing students’ genitals during medical exams. Over the years, patients and nursing staff repeatedly accused him of “creepy” behavior, including touching women inappropriately during pelvic exams and making sexually suggestive remarks about their bodies. The first story, published in May 2018, unleashed a new flood of complaints and within days hundreds of women had come forward with allegations of misconduct.