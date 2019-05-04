North Korea just fired short-range projectiles off coast, South Korean military says

North Korea has apparently fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast, in what could mark its first missile launch in nearly a year and half, according to the South Korean military.
North Korea last tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017 and has since refrained from launches amid unprecedented diplomatic talks between President Trump and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.
“There is a possibility North Korea has fired multiple short-range missiles,” South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency quoted a military source as saying.
The South Korean military’s joint chiefs of staff later adjusted their wording from “missiles” to “projectiles,” saying they were still working to determine what exactly was fired.
The launch, if verified, would probably mark a continued return to low-level provocations from North Korea, expressing its displeasure at the stalled talks with the U.S. since a summit between Trump and Kim over the North’s nuclear program ended without a deal in February.
Kim said in April 2018 that North Korea had completed its missile program and no longer needed to conduct nuclear or ballistic missile tests. Trump has touted the missile moratorium as a sign that his engagement with North Korea was working.