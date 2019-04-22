To rebuild Notre Dame after its fire, French can look east to Dresden’s Frauenkirche

“The situation in Dresden might on the surface seem similar to Paris but in reality it is completely different,” Albrecht said. “The Frauenkirche was entirely destroyed and there was in essence nothing left of it. It’s a completely new structure and that was in general easier. In Paris it will take years to determine whether the walls were damaged by the fire. With a bit of luck, it will turn out that they’re in good shape. But it will take time to figure that all out.”