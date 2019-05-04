Rio buildings collapse in working-class neighborhoods where militias hold sway

Rio’s municipal government knew the buildings were unsafe long before they crumbled. The lot where they were located, part of a condominium complex called Figueiras do Itanhangá, is on a designated Environmentally Protected Area and was first embargoed by the Municipal Secretariat of Urbanism (SMU) in October 2005. At the time, it was noted that the complex did not have proper drainage, sewage and water systems, and that the area was unpaved and without curbs.