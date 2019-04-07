Will May seek ‘Brextension’ past May, and other Brexit scenarios

Last month, the EU agreed to postpone the March 29 departure date, but gave Britain only until April 12 to pass Prime Minister Theresa May's original agreement, come up with a new plan and seek a further extension, or leave without an agreement or a transition period to smooth the way. On Friday, May requested a further extension until June 30 and on Saturday, she acknowledged that after three rejection votes by British lawmakers, there is little prospect they would back an agreement "in the near future."