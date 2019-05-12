Chinese millennials are looking past factory jobs now. It's all part of the plan

Liu’s shift reflects the growing role that the service sector is playing. The government says that growth in services like e-commerce and finance will flip the nation’s primary reliance on labor-intensive heavy industry, a tectonic shift already seen in the numbers: Manufacturing accounted for 47% of GDP in 2010 but only 40% in 2017 — when services accounted for more than 50%. In the first half of 2018, services contributed 60.5% of China’s economic growth and accounted for 45% of employment, according to state-owned news agency Xinhua.