Rudolph with your nose so bright, you're now being tracked day and night

Lapland's reindeer are the main source of livelihood for about 1,500 herders, so there's high interest in technology that can help manage them. Koivisto is using the latest generation of wireless collars made possible by a group that includes Helsinki-based communications firm Digita and Finland's Reindeer Herding Assn. The association is based in Rovaniemi, which bills itself as the "official hometown of Santa Claus."