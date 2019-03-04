Israel’s Netanyahu reacts to likely corruption charges with fire and fury

In less than 24 hours of seemingly nonstop social messaging, the prime minister posted a rhyming, Dr. Seuss-like cartoon taunting individual journalists who had a prominent role reporting the corruption crimes of which he is accused; launched a broadside against Channel 12, a commercial television channel he accuses of belonging to a powerful conspiracy bent on ousting him; and engaged in a series of vituperative attacks on election rival Benny Gantz, a former army chief of staff, and Yair Lapid, a former finance minister. The pair were accused in posts, of among other things, being soft on Iran.