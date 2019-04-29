Emperor Akihito is stepping down as the first Japanese royal to abdicate in 200 years

With Japan’s Imperial House Law lacking a provision on abdication by a reigning emperor and virtually allowing only posthumous succession, the government enacted a one-time law to allow Akihito’s abdication. Some palace watchers say Akihito wanted to keep the emperor’s presence always visible so it would not be veiled and politically used, as was the case during his father’s wartime role, while others say he tried to smooth the transition for his son. Akihito has brought other changes to the palace: He was the first emperor to marry a commoner, Empress Michiko, and has decided to be cremated upon his death, which would break a centuries-old burial custom.