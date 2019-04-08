Libya fighting displaces thousands as battle reaches airport

Thousands of people were forced to flee the violence in and around Tripoli, the United Nations said Monday, as a warplane attacked the Libyan capital’s only functioning airport amid an escalation in the fighting.
Maria Valle Ribeiro, the United Nation’s humanitarian coordinator for Libya, said in a statement that some 2,800 people had fled the clashes since late last week, when Gen. Khalifa Haftar began his onslaught to seize the capital.
The violence in some areas was so intense that civilians were unable to leave and emergency services were unable to reach them, according to another U.N. report. An additional 1,300 refugees and migrants in detention centers near the front lines were also in danger.
The U.N.-backed Government of National Accord earlier reported at least 32 people, including civilians, were killed in fighting around Tripoli since Thursday.
Haftar, a Libyan warlord who aspires to unite the country under the sword of his self-declared Libyan National Army, continued his offensive on Tripoli despite widespread condemnation as well as tenacious resistance by rival militias who rallied to defend the city, the official government’s seat of power.
The fighting, which saw both sides wield their rudimentary air forces, shut down the airfield at Mitiga, Tripoli’s only functioning airport, after a strike by what were thought to be planes loyal to Haftar on Monday afternoon.
One video uploaded on social media purported to show an aging jet launching two rockets at the airport, while another depicted frightened travelers and passengers reacting to the attack. Images seemed to show smoke plumes rising behind a pair of passenger planes on the tarmac.
The escalation comes before a flurry of diplomatic maneuvers that — at least outwardly — aim at restoring the tenuous peace that was to have culminated in peace talks between Haftar and the government.
Since the removal of Libyan dictator Moammar Kadafi during the Arab Spring revolts of 2011, the oil-rich country has been controlled by a kaleidoscopic mix of militias loyal to a bevy of international actors, including France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt.
Ghassan Salame, the U.N.’s special envoy to Libya, met on Monday with Fayez Sarraj, head of the Government of National Accord.
U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said overnight in a statement, “We have made clear that we oppose the military offensive by Khalifa Haftar's forces and urge the immediate halt to these military operations against the Libyan capital … This unilateral military campaign against Tripoli is endangering civilians and undermining prospects for a better future for all Libyans.”
The U.S. temporarily withdrew some of its forces from the nation citing security conditions, a military official said Sunday.
Pompeo said in his statement that a political solution was the only way to unify the nation. “There is no military solution to the Libya conflict.”
Yet observers say any chance of stopping the fighting lies not in Tripoli but in Paris and Abu Dhabi.
Haftar, a 75-year-old one-time Kadafi ally who has portrayed himself as relentlessly anti-Islamist, enjoys the support of France and the UAE. Both have lavished his forces with money and materiel, and stationed special forces units and intelligence operatives to back his successive campaigns.
On Monday, the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, Federica Mogherini, said the bloc urged all parties to adhere to a humanitarian truce and a “return to political negotiations.”