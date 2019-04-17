Libya shelling kills civilians as rival militias battle for control of Tripoli

At least six civilians were killed and far more wounded in overnight shelling in Libya’s capital as rival militias fight for control of Tripoli, a national health official said.
The fighting between the self-styled Libyan National Army, aligned with a rival government in the east, and militias affiliated with Tripoli's U.N.-supported government reached the Abu Salim district, about 4½ miles from the city center.
At least 26 people were injured in the shelling, Malek Merset, a spokesman for the health ministry in Tripoli, said Wednesday. Both sides traded blame for the shelling.
More than 150 people have been killed since the Libyan National Army, led by Gen. Khalifa Haftar, launched a major military offensive on April 5 to take Tripoli, according to numbers from the United Nations. The warlord Haftar aspires to unite Libya under his rogue army.
The U.N. political mission in Libya has condemned the increased use of heavy weapons and indiscriminate shelling in and around the capital. Houses, schools and civilian infrastructure have been damaged, according to the U.N.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday some 20,000 people had been displaced due to hostilities in the Tripoli area, with evacuations increasing rapidly.
Dujarric said many families fleeing the conflict were heading to central Tripoli and its immediate surroundings, but more than 14,000 have sought safety outside the capital including in Tajoura, Al Maya, Ain Zara and Tarhouna.
The clashes have prompted the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to warn that she could investigate and possibly prosecute new offenses.
ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who was already investigating crimes in Libya, said in a statement that she was "deeply concerned" about the escalation of violence and called on military commanders to prevent war crimes.
She said Tuesday she "will not hesitate to expand my investigations and potential prosecutions to cover any new instances of crimes falling within the Court's jurisdiction."
The battle for Tripoli could ignite civil war on the scale of the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Kadafi. That conflict led to Bensouda's ongoing probe after the U.N. Security Council called for an investigation.
Since Kadafi's ouster, Libya has been governed by rival authorities in the east and in Tripoli, in the west, each backed by various militias and armed groups fighting over resources and territory. Haftar’s forces have been supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France and Russia.
